The Stone Memorial Panther Tales Players present “Tales of Six Feet: Apart & Below” directed by SMHS Theater/English teacher Eleni Fragopoulos.
The players received special permission from Theater Folk to perform this devastatingly humorous look at the age of COVID-19, social distancing and how we’ve tried to cope.
It’s honest, accurate and hits close to home.
“This year has been very challenging concerning putting together a play,” Fragopolous said. “We had to cancel our show in the spring, so I was determined to do a play in which we could highlight student talent and include as many students as possible, while still being safe.”
Social distancing will be required for this dark comedy about social distancing.
“For this reason we chose a series of shorter scenes with less people in each scene, only two people in each for the first half of the show,” she said, referring to the “Apart” segment of the play which will feature “6-Feet Scenes” written by Lindsay Price.
“Then we wanted something classical so we included five of Poe's most famous tales,” she added, as the “Below” segment of the production will feature “Shuddersome: Tales of Poe” adapted by Lindsay Price.
“There has been numerous hours of rehearsal with blood, sweat, and a few tears to bring this to the public. So we hope you will attend,” Fragopolous encouraged. “Hopefully the community will come out and support these young people who have worked so hard through these strange and stressful times.”
Performance dates are: Thursday, Nov. 19, at 7 p.m., Friday, Nov. 20, at 7 p.m. and Saturday, Nov. 21, at 1 and 7 p.m.
Tickets are $7 for general admission and $5 for students. Social distancing will be observed and precautions will be taken for auditorium seating. Families will be allowed to sit together.
