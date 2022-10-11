Stone Memorial Panther Players present “Usher: A Totally Teen Comedy” by Flip Kobler and Cindy Marcus, a humorous, dub-smashed Poe play with characters representing Poe’s most famous poems in an updated spooky spoof.
The production opens on the SMHS auditorium stage on Tuesday, Oct. 25, at 7 p.m, another showing on Thursday, Oct. 27, at 7 p.m., and two shows on Saturday, Oct. 29, with a matinee at 2 p.m. and a grand finale at 7 p.m.
Tickets are available at the door, $5 student admission and $7 general admission.
Come and meet the Poe-fect combination of his characters from his most famous works, such as “The Raven,” “The Cask of Amontillado,” “Annabel Lee,” “The Fall of the House of Usher,” and “The Tell Tale Heart.”
“It’s a bunch of Edgar Allen Poe poems that have been personified,” said SMHS senior and theater club president Xander Ricks.
The storyline in the play is a group of teen actors are going to a thespian conference, but their van breaks down near a haunted house where the last living Usher family descendent, Roderick, lives with generations of the ghosts of the Usher family. The story within the story, the ghosts are trying to break the curse and free the ghosts from the house. To do that, Roderick has to summon the courage to ask his love, Annabel Lee (Zolah Beeler), to prom.
“Because, apparently, none of the other ghosts really lived when they were young. They all shut themselves up in the house,” Ricks said. “So, Roderick doing that symbolizes youthful freedom.”
But, there’s one ghost, who works against the others because he doesn’t want the curse to be broken.
That ghost is Tammer Lane, played by Ricks. Tammer Lane is the main villain in the story.
“There’s some wacky happenings that go on and a bunch of references to Poe poems,” he added.
This production is Ricks’ first project of his last year with the Panther Players.
“It’s a nice little family fluffy play,” he said, “a kiddy comedy.”
Jacob Sealand plays William in the production.
“I find this play enjoyable for the most part,” he said. “I find it funny.”
Sealand is also a senior this year and, though he is an arts supporter, this is his first play and first time appearing on stage – ever.
“Honestly, I didn’t want to be on stage at all,” he said. He added that he had terrible stage fright and was nervous. “I don’t like public speaking in any form or fashion. So, this is a very new experience for me. But, hopefully, it will let me push beyond my fears.”
But, he is a good sport, willing to learn and has the full support of his many theater friends in the production.
Cameron Collins plays Pym. Though this production is her first school play, she is familiar with theater and the stage.
“I like the movement of the play,” Collins said, “and how it always keeps flowing.”
She said the production is a learning experience for everyone. Not everyone has had theater experience and they all have to learn the vocabulary, directions and work toward the final goal from costumes and set design to lights and lines.
“My heart still pounds every single time before I go on stage,” she said. She is having fun as her character and said she loves fast-moving role.
Ava Whittaker plays Madeleine, Roderick’s deceased sister.
“I like Madeleine,” she said. “She’s cool. She’s a more serious role.”
She compared the play and the process of bringing the production to fruition to a “chaotic fever dream.” But, she really likes the cast and has really enjoyed working them. She is looking forward to presenting the finished product to the community.
“The experience of opening night is magical,” she said.
Collins chimed in, “Opening night is the reward for all the hard work put in throughout the entire rehearsal process.”
“Definitely, if you have free time, just come and watch and support your local high school and support the kids who do the plays for the community,” Sealand said.
