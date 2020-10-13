Susan Smathers, a longtime member of the Art Guild at Fairfield Glade, will teach a mixed-media class this month at Plateau Creative Arts Center.
Smathers has worked successfully with a variety of art mediums, such as jewelry and photography. The Oct. 29 class is a departure from the courses she generally teaches.
Smathers has a background in science and has used pressed leaves in a variety of projects over the years. Students in the upcoming class complete a mixed-media landscape using acrylic paints, pressed leaves and other natural items.
The students will get to choose their paint colors and the natural material for their art project. The mixed media project will be completed on a flat canvas.
The class will be from 1-3 p.m. The cost is $20 for Art Guild members and $25 for guests.
All materials needed for this class will be provided. Space is limited; the maximum class size is eight students.
Register by stopping by the Center at 451 Lakeview Dr., Fairfield Glade, or calling 931-707-7249.
The Art Guild at Fairfield Glade is a not-for-profit 501(c)(3) organization and an equal opportunity provider.
