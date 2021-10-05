Fall is just around the corner, and Art Guild of Fairfield Glade member and artist Susan Smathers has the perfect jewelry class in place to help celebrate the beautiful colors of the season.
Create a wire-wrapped leaf pendant and earrings set inspired by the changing leaf colors of Tennessee during the class from 1-4 p.m. Oct. 9 in Plateau Creative Arts Center.
In this make-and-take class, Smathers’ students will be taught the basic skills for using jewelry tools, crafting wires, and beads. She will take them through the planning stages of making jewelry items, choosing the tools needed, and constructing the finished pendant and earrings.
All supplies are provided, and students will have a choice between different colors of wire and beads. Each student will have a unique fall inspired pendant and earring set when finished.
Students who have jewelry tools are welcome to bring them to use in class.
Cost for the class is $45 for Art Guild members and $50 for guests; materials fee is included in the cost.
Preregistration is required by calling the Arts Center at 931-707-7249 or stopping by the Arts Center at 451 Lakeview Dr., Fairfield Glade.
The Art Guild at Fairfield Glade is a not-for-profit 501(c)(3) organization and an equal opportunity provider.
Visit www.artguildfairfieldglade.net for more information.
