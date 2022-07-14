Popular jeweler Michalanne Sloan is teaching another terrific Smorgasbord class at the The Plateau Creative Arts Center. This time students will create a pair of charming, lightweight earrings she calls WAVES. Sloan will show you a beginning wire-bending technique, using silver, copper or gold wire, and then finishing with your choice of crystal, pearl or gemstone.
The class is set Aug. 3 from 10 a.m. to noon.
As with all Smorgasbord classes, all supplies are included in the class fee — $25 for Art Guild members and $30 for nonmembers. However, students are encouraged to bring their own jewelry-making tools, if available.
Class size is limited to 8 students, and it is suitable for beginners.
Registration is open now, so please stop by the Art Center or call 931-707-7249 to reserve a space. And remember, this is a really fun way to spend a morning with your friends, so invite them too.
The Plateau Creative Arts Center is at 451 Lakeview Dr., Fairfield Glade. Learn more at www.artguildfairfieldglade.net and www.facebook.com/ArtGuildatFFG.
The Art Guild at Fairfield Glade is a 501(c)3 organization and an equal opportunity provider.
