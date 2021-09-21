Sixteen individuals will be in the final competition for the title of “Crossville’s Most Talented” Sept. 25 at 7 p.m. at the Historic Palace Theatre in Crossville.
Auditions were held Sept. 9. Finalists include 11-year-old talented drummer Brodie Godwin; dancer Noelani Derossett; sisters and duet Sophia and Jasmine Mathes; singer and instrumentalist Phil Ciancio; 21-year-old vocalist Elizabeth Brewer; 16-year-old singer Lillian Hajny; animal trainer Anna Ayres with Ace the dog; vocalist Heather King; Carlie Desabrais; Carol Skiles; singer and instrumentalist Jim Trease; Danielle Remp; 94-year-old comedian Leonard Hollander; Carley Wilson; and Opal Todd.
The event is a benefit for Fair Park Senior Center and will be hosted by D.J. and Donna Garrison. Finalist judges are Ted Monday, 2017 CGT winner; local singer and entertainer Terri Ann Utsey; and musician and singer/songwriter Rich Peterson. Special guest performance for the evening will include local award-winning comedian entertainer Carlena Hesters and 2012 Talent winner Anthony Woolbright.
Sponsors of the show are EXIT Rocky Top Realty, Mayberry’s Furniture, STAR recording studio, Cracker Barrel of Crossville, Cumberland County Playhouse, Stonehaus Winery, Tennessee Aquarium and IMAX Theater, McDonalds of East TN, Integrity Plumbing, Subway and Rocky Top Ten.
Cash prizes will be awarded to the top three finalists. First-place wins $150 cash, studio recording time at STAR recording (a $150 value) and a showcase spotlight in the 2021 Lucas & Friends Christmas Variety Show set Saturday, Dec. 18. Second- and third-place winners get $75 and $50, respectively, with tickets to the Cumberland County Playhouse and the Tennessee Aquarium. Acts will be judged on actual talent, stage appearance and audience response.
Come and support your favorite contestant of the evening, or just come for an evening of fun. The show will be filled with excitement, singing, dancing, and maybe even some “drama” from the CGT judges.
Tickets are $12 each for general seating and available while they last at the Palace Theatre, Shadden Tire South, or from any of the finalists. A special drive-thru ticket booth will be available at Fair Park Senior Center, 1433 Livingston Rd., just across from the community complex, on Thursday, Sept. 23, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Tickets will be available the night of the event at the Palace box office if available.
For more information call (931) 248-2487.
