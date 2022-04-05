Get ready … an unforgettable season of Broadway is coming to Nashville’s nonprofit Tennessee Performing Arts Center.
The 2022-’23 HCA Healthcare/TriStar Health Broadway at TPAC season features seven Nashville premieres and the return of “Hamilton,” Broadway’s popular Tony Award-winning Lin-Manuel Miranda musical that took Music City by storm in late 2019 and early 2020.
The 2022-’23 Broadway at TPAC season lineup includes “Hamilton,” July 26-Aug. 7; “To Kill a Mockingbird,” Aug. 9-14; “Pretty Woman: The Musical,” Sept. 27-Oct. 2; “Hadestown,” Nov. 1-6; “Les Misérables,” Jan. 10-15, 2023 (Special add-on presentation); “Six,” Feb. 21-26, 2023; “Ain’t Too Proud: The Life and Times of The Temptations,” March 21-26, 2023; Disney’s “Aladdin,” May 2-7, 2023; and “1776,” June 20-25, 2023.
With a nod to the past and a bold step toward the future, the upcoming Broadway season is a remarkable blend of history, mythology, revolution, and triumph that sets the stage for an exciting year of live theater.
“We’re thrilled to bring a new season of the hottest Broadway titles directly to your door. You don’t need to go to New York to see the latest shows because as a season ticket holder, you can experience all of them here at home with great savings and other benefits,” says Jennifer Turner, TPAC president and CEO.
“It’s an honor to serve our city and region with world-class theatrical entertainment and this spectacular lineup featuring fresh perspectives of some of the most captivating, human, and inspiring stories for our time.”
Visit TPAC.org/Broadway to purchase season tickets and check out full benefits, pricing and a seat map, or call TPAC Patron Services at 615-782-6560.
TPAC celebrated its 40th anniversary in 2020 during an extended shutdown in live programming due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Even at the height of the 19-month intermission, TPAC continued to serve tens of thousands of children, adults, artists and educators with virtual programming and arts-based community outreach.
As a beacon of arts access in Nashville and Middle Tennessee and a cultural anchor institution in the community, TPAC made its triumphant return to live presentations in 2021 and launched its 2021-’22 Broadway season with “The Band’s Visit.” The return of touring Broadway to Nashville is a reminder that the organization continues to adapt and be resilient in the face of many challenges.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.