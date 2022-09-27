Join us tomorrow, Sept. 27 at noon in the Cumberland Room as Lynn Haines performs some vintage rock and country. These songs are ones you forgot you loved. See you there.
Great New Books
Next in Line by Jeffrey Archer. In the fifth William Warwick novel, it’s 1988, and Detective Chief Inspector Warwick is tasked with vetting the Royalty Protection Command, the special service responsible for safeguarding the lives of the British royal family, a matter of great concern as the popularity of Diana, “the people’s princess,” grows. Warwick’s team soon uncovers some worrisome problems within the RPC, but that’s not the most troubling thing they discover: it seems that an unknown group of people has targeted the royals and, by extension, England itself. The Warwick series began with young William as a newly minted police officer, and his rise to the top ranks of the Metropolitan Police Force has given Archer the chance to develop his hero, both as a policeman and as a person. As readers of Archer’s multigenerational historical sagas know, he is very good at telling a character’s story over the course of several books, and the Warwick novels really spotlight that craftsmanship.
Live Wire: Long-Winded Short Stories by Kelly Ripa. Ripa has hosted various iterations of Live for more than two decades, but her first book of essays focuses more on her childhood and family. She reminisces about the Jersey Shore in the 1970s and gives a spot-on dissection of the differences between North and South Jersey. She talks about running away to find her real mother, Cher (in her dreams) and her quickie Vegas wedding that led to her long-lasting marriage with her husband, actor Mark Consuelos. It’s not all about the past, though she does speak fondly of the time before smartphones, she also tells current stories about her three children, her relationship with therapy (mostly the TV show Couples Therapy) and a hilariously madcap story about Richard Gere and an ill-fated party in the Hamptons. Fans will dissect her essay on auditioning for Live and her prickly relationship with its host, Regis Philbin, but the book is mostly drama-free. Ripa has an energetic writing style, zinging between topics with snarky asides, and readers will be drawn to her humor and the insights into her life.
Treasure State by C. J. Box. The 30th novel by Box, the sixth in the Cody Hoyt/Cassie Dewell series, has Cassie working as a private investigator in Montana hired by a wealthy Florida widow whose previous PI went missing in Anaconda, MT, after promising he was closing in on the man who defrauded her of $7 million. In addition, the state is filled with treasure hunters after clues left in an anonymously-posted poem promising a chest of gold worth millions was hidden somewhere on a mountainside. Cassie is hired not to find the treasure but the man who hid it. Her skills as an investigator are apparent as she works her cases. Her calm, confident approach infuriates her adversaries, but can she stop them before more bodies are added to the list of casualties of both the fraud and the treasure hunt? Readers needn’t be familiar with the series to appreciate this fast-paced mystery that pits betrayal, anger and hate against hope and longing as it examines the lasting effect of a community used and abandoned after making a fortune for the titans of the copper mining industry.
Library Laugh I
What is a sailor’s least favorite vegetable?
-A leek.
Libraries=Information
All-electric cars are becoming more popular and mainstream, which means the need for charging stations is increasing, too. Thankfully, a growing community of electric car drivers is sharing information about charging stations found at rest stops, office buildings, hotels, malls and more. The PlugShare app helps you find the closest charging station (over 60,000 and growing) and lets you filter to find specific stations for your need. Simply download the app to any iPhone or Android device and get driving (and charging).
Library Laugh II
Why shouldn’t you yell into a colander?
-You’ll strain your voice.
Stingy Schobel Says
Back in the day, it wasn’t uncommon to have to change a car’s oil every 3,000 to 5,000 miles.
But technology and design have evolved, and you may be surprised to learn that you need not change your motor oil as frequently as you think.
The simplest way to find out is to visit checkyournumber.org and enter the year, make and model of your car. It will tell you the exact manufacturer recommended oil change frequency for your car, not the average for all cars.
You’ll find that newer cars typically need their oil changed less frequently, often around every 15,000 miles.
