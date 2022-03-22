Mahjong, or Mah-Jongg, is a tile-based game that was developed in the 19th century in China and has spread throughout the world since the early 20th century.
If you like to play and have been looking for a group to play with, come join Fair Park Senior Center every Thursday at noon. We would love to have you.
For more information feel free to contact Fair Park Senior Center at 931-484-7416
Silver Sneakers with Fair Park Senior Center
It’s back! Join us in the nation’s leading community fitness program designed specifically for seniors.
Silver Sneakers promotes greater health engagement and accountability by providing members with regular exercise (strength training, aerobics, balance and flexibility) and social opportunities. This program is covered by some health insurance providers. If your health insurance provider does not cover the program there is a $3 class fee.
Silver Sneakers classes are offered three times each week:
Monday, 8:30 a.m.: This is a beginner’s style class but is open to anyone whether beginner or advanced.
Tuesday, 8:30 a.m.: Circuit class with a focus on cardio and upper body strength training while incorporating balance and flexibility.
Thursday, 8:30 a.m.: Circuit class with a focus on cardio and lower body while incorporating balance and flexibility.
Getting Through It
Together
Fair Park Senior Center is starting support groups. We feel that this is a great need within our senior community. Support groups serve many purposes, allowing members the opportunity to share their common experiences, find coping strategies, and learn together. They can reduce stress and anxiety, decrease feelings of isolation, and provide empowerment and hope.
We will be offering two types of support groups, one for grief and one for chronic illnesses. The two support groups will meet once a week at different times. If you are interested in attending and would like more information, please call Alicia at Fair Park Senior Center 931-484-7416.
Fair Park Senior Center Weekly Schedule
Fair Park is open Monday-Friday, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Here is the list of our daily activities:
Monday
• 8:30 a.m. — Silver Sneakers Beginners, $3
• 10 a.m. — Table Tennis
• 10 a.m. — Chair Volleyball
• Noon — Hand & Foot, Pinochle, Euchre
• 1 p.m. — Crochet club
• Billiards all day
Tuesday
• 8:30 a.m. — Silver Sneakers Upper Body Circuit, $3
• 10 a.m. — Tai Chi for Arthritis for Fall Prevention
• 12:30 p.m. — Line Dancing
• Billiards all day
Wednesday
• 9 a.m. — Wii Games
• 10 a.m. — Bingo
• Noon — Mexican Train
• Noon — Corn Hole
• 2 p.m. — Open jam — guitars and more
• Billiards all day
Thursday
• 8:30 a.m. — Silver Sneakers Lower Body Circuit, $3
• 10 a.m. — Table Tennis
• 10 a.m. — Chair Volleyball
• Noon — Mah Jongg
• 12:30 p.m. — Tai Chi
• 6:30 p.m. — Line Dancing
• Billiards all day
Friday
• 9:30 a.m. — Entertainment
• 10:30 a.m. — Bingo with sponsor
• 11:30 a.m. — Lunch
• 12:30 p.m. — Hand & Foot, Pinochle, Euchre and Bridge
• Billiards all day
For a full list of special monthly classes and events please come by Fair Park Senior Center for the monthly schedule.
If you are age 60 or above and are looking to meet new friends and get involved in your community, come by and see us to take a tour of our facility and grab a monthly calendar. There are no membership fees or dues and we have something for everyone. Fair Park is located at 1433 Livingston Road, Crossville. For more information you may call 931-484-7416. Our hours of operation are Monday-Friday, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.
