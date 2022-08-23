Silas Clark of Crossville graduated cum laude from Freed-Hardeman University this summer.
Clark received a bachelor of Business Administration in marketing and health care management and Master of Business Administration in marketing and health care management.
He was among about 40 summer graduates. Ten students received baccalaureate degrees while 14 students received graduate degrees. The remaining graduates completed their certificates, licensures and associates degrees.
