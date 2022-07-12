It is that time of year again and we could not be more excited for this year’s Upper Cumberland Tennessee Senior Olympics district events. The Tennessee Senior Olympics began in 1981 with a mission that has continued for over 30 years — to promote healthy lifestyles for seniors through fitness, sports, and an active involvement in life.
Registration is now open. We have two options for registration. You can register online by visiting fairparkseniorcenter.org, click on the TN Senior Olympics tab then click the “online registration” link. Or you can visit any of the event locations to pick up a registration packet.
Registration deadline is Aug. 20. If you have any questions, call Fair Park Senior Center.
Event dates and times are:
• Thursday, Sept. 1 — Golf (Bear Trace Golf Course)
Noon, free lunch; 1 p.m., shotgun start
• Monday, Sept. 5 — Bowling (Plateau Bowling Lanes)
9 a.m., doubles; noon, mixed doubles
• Wednesday, Sept. 7 — Tennis (Fairfield Glade Racquet Center)
11:30 a.m., singles; 1:30 p.m., doubles
• Thursday, Sept. 8 — Tennis (Fairfield Glade Racquet Center)
11:30 a.m., mixed doubles
• Monday, Sept. 12 — Bowling (Bowling World-Cookeville)
9 a.m., singles
Swimming (Putnam County YMCA)
2 p.m., all events
• Tuesday, Sept. 13 -— Pickleball (Fairfield Glade Racquet Center)
9 a.m., singles; 12:30 p.m., mixed doubles
• Wednesday, Sept. 14 — Pickleball (Fairfield Glade Racquet Center)
9 a.m., doubles
• Thursday, Sept. 15 — Billiards (Fair Park Senior Center)
8 a.m., start
• Friday, Sept. 16 — Basketball (Stone Memorial High)
10:30 a.m., free throw; 11:30 a.m., 3-point shot; 12:30 p.m., 3-on-3 (men’s and women’s)
• Saturday, Sept. 17 — Table Tennis (Fairfield Glade Multipurpose Building)
9 a.m., singles; 10:30 a.m., doubles; noon, mixed doubles
• Monday, Sept. 19 — Softball Throw (Centennial Park), noon
Horseshoes (Centennial Park Back Arena), 2 p.m.
• Tuesday, Sept. 20 — Shuffleboard (Fentress County Senior Center)
9 a.m., singles
• Wednesday, Sept. 21 — Shuffleboard (Fentress County Senior Center)
9 a.m., doubles
• Thursday, Sept. 22 — Disc Golf (Cane Creek Park)
11 a.m.
• Monday, Sept. 26 — Chair Volleyball (Community Complex)
9 a.m.
• Tuesday, Sept. 27 — Corn Hole (Community Complex)
Noon, singles; 2 p.m., doubles
• Saturday, Oct. 8 — Track and Field (Cumberland County High)
9 a.m., all events (rain date — Sunday, Oct. 9, at 9 a.m.)
Let’s make this year our best year yet!
Starting July 18, we will expand our computer classes. We will hold basic computer classes every Monday, 9:30-10:30 a.m., by reservation only. On Tuesdays we will have one-on-one classes by reservation only as well.
Call if you are interested in learning more or to reserve your spot.
If you are age 60 or above and are looking to meet new friends and get involved in your community look no further.
Come by and see us to take a tour of our facility and grab a monthly calendar. There are no membership fees or dues, and we have something for everyone.
