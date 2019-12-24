The library will be closed on Wednesday, Jan. 1, for the New Year’s holiday.
What’s Happening
Thursday, Dec. 26 – No scheduled programs
Friday, Dec. 27
— Origami Group, 1 p.m.
Saturday, Dec. 28 — Learn Chess with Alan Kantor, 10 a.m.
• Beginning guitar class with Tom Fincher, 10 a.m.
• Intermediate guitar class with Tom Fincher, 10:30 a.m.
• Advanced guitar class with Tom Fincher, 11:30 a.m.
Monday, Dec. 30 — No scheduled programs
Tuesday, Dec. 31 — Tuesday at the Movies: Toy Story 4 [G], 2 p.m.
Wednesday, Jan. 1 — Closed for the Christmas Holiday
Great New Books
Unfortunately, there were no books of distinction published this week. So finish up those works you already have, return them and get ready for the New Year.
Sign up for the Winter Reading Club at the Adult Services desk. From Jan. 1-March 31, for every book, e-book or audio book you complete, your name will be entered into a weekly prize drawing.
To tide you over while preparing for your Christmas festivities, here’s another light humorous tidbit for your entertainment: If you boil a funny bone, what does it become? A laughing stock.
Libraries=Information
They trip over curbs and walk into doors. They lock themselves out of homes. Their cars are covered in dings. They have an orthopedist’s number on speed dial. One of every 29 people is at least 50% more accident-prone than the general population, according to a study published in Accident Analysis & Prevention.
The popular perception is that these people are uncoordinated, unintelligent or unlucky. But researchers have found that these theories don’t hold water. With a few exceptions related to specific impairments, people are accident-prone not because it’s their fate or their inherent nature but because their choices and habits lead them astray. Missteps that can make people prone to misadventures:
•placing excessive trust in past experience and learned behavior — when you interact with something relatively new, give it your full attention;
•relying too much on memory — create systems that take the burden off your memory
•attributing past mishaps to the fates — consciously take personal responsibility for each of your mishaps or accidents
•doing difficult things while drowsy. The solution here is obvious, though not always easy to achieve — you need to get more sleep
•operating under the influence of extreme emotions. Strong feelings — particularly anger, depression and anxiety — can be major distractions that increase the odds of missteps. Postpone potentially dangerous activities until your emotions abate.
•behaving impatiently. Some people run into problems because they are rushing. Build extra time into your schedule so that you don’t have to rush.
Stingy Schobel Says
Raise your deductible. Boosting the deductible on a homeowner’s policy could save you 25 percent, according to the Insurance Institute, or $307 off an average $1,228 policy.
Clean your trap. A dryer can lose 75% of its efficiency if lint clogs its trap. Clean it after every use and save $101 on the annual cost of operating a dryer.
Take a defensive driving course. Many auto insurers will shave as much as 10 percent off your annual premiums if you take a course. Annual insurance savings: $200.
Library Laugh
What do you call Santa when he is out of money? Saint Nickel-less.
