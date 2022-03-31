In terms of an arduous artistic setting, Roger Cole didn’t rival Michelangelo, who painted the ceiling of the Sistine Chapel while lying on his back.
Still, he worked 30 feet off the ground and used a rope or ladder to ascend and descend in his job of painting billboards.
Nearly a half century later, Cole, 69, is more grounded, yet he’s still turning out quality signs.
While technology has changed the business, the longtime sign builder for Flynn Sign Co. still draws the pencil sketches for his projects and assembles the various materials that make up the sign.
He also installs them with an eye toward longevity and durability that complements the aesthetic appeal.
All signs point toward a method of old time craftsmanship that equals or surpasses anything turned out by modern technology.
“His craftsmanship is second to none,” said Tom Flynn, owner of Flynn Sign Co.,Inc., Cole’s employer for the past 49 years.
“If he’s tasked to make something unique and unusual, he makes it the first time,” Flynn added.
“It’s amazing to us what he does.”
Other than not working 30 feet up in the air, Cole has made few concessions to the passing years.
He works by himself on a project, starting with the drawings based on a client proposal that he sketches out of his imagination.
He’s working on a 20-foot-long white sign made of aluminum for Gondola Pizza & Steak House featuring a man paddling the iconic Italian boat.
Having already put 50-60 hours in the project, Cole said he’s about halfway done.
Of his completed signs, the ’57 Chevy at Scarlett’s Collision Center is of his more prominent ones.
In that case, he did use a computer photo as a template to help him turn out a true classic.
“I’m a car lover,” Cole said. “I used to have a ’56 Chevy. I also have a ’29 Model A and ’65 Buick Skylark.”
Darwin Scarlett is owner of Scarlett’s Collision Center and Auto Sales. He’s known Cole for many years and called on him to create the ‘57 Chevy sign that hangs near the top of his building.
Scarlett’s inspiration came from a ’57 Chevy he saw at a restaurant along Hwy. 101 about a year ago. The bottom portion of the two-part sign came from a place in Cleveland, OH.
Scarlett then called on Cole to draw out, create and install what has become one of the city’s more iconic signs.
“I’m tickled to death with it,” said Scarlett, who along with his wife came up with the sign design.
“He did a good job. I like the craftsmanship. I’ve gotten a ton of comments from people. They’re proud of it. They love topping the hill and there it is.”
Cole’s interest in cars and drawing started at an early age.
Along with drawing pictures and painting signs, he did the lettering for the race cars family and friends drove on a local dirt track.
After graduating from high school, Cole headed to New Orleans and worked at a shipyard for six months before returning to Crossville and getting a job at Flynn Signs.
Cole brought his artistic talent to bear by painting billboards. He worked alone three stories up and completed a billboard in one to two days.
“It was very physical work,” Cole said.
Cole continued to paint billboards and, when the technology evolved in the early ’90s to printed flex signs, he climbed down from his lofty perch and segued into building signs.
The one constant was he worked alone and turned out quality work.
In 1995, having worked for Flynn for 22 years, Cole retired.
It lasted two weeks.
“There were days I didn’t want to come to work,” said Cole, who averages 30 hours a week working a schedule with plenty of flexibility.
“Still, I look forward to coming to work. I enjoy the variety.
“There are no two days alike.”
Cole’s job allows him to pursue his passion of drawing, building and fixing things. When he goes home, he continues to display those talents, which he refers to as God-given, with a number of projects.
One of his legacies is a large mural at the rear of the Flynn Sign building that he painted last summer over several weeks.
It shows him painting a billboard while founder Bill Flynn and his son, Tom, look on from ground level.
Cole has worked for two generations of Flynns and could be around for a third if Tom’s two sons stay with the business.
“I’m very healthy,” Cole said. “I’ll keep on working as long as I can.”
