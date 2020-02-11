Bluegrass singer-songwriter Sierra Hull will bring her signature blend of traditional bluegrass and roots music to Crossville’s historic Palace Theatre Feb. 20.
The award-winning musician will celebrate a homecoming with the show. The Byrdstown, TN, native has been touring in the United Kingdom. The tour returned to the U.S. this week, with shows in New York, Maryland and Pennsylvania. She’s also set to release her fourth album in a matter of weeks, 25 Trips, from Rounder Records.
“There’s a lot of push-and-pull on this record, where in some moments I feel like everything’s happening so fast and I wish I could slow it all down so I can really enjoy it,” Hull points out. “But then there are also times where I’m looking forward to the day when the craziness has died down a bit, and life’s a little calmer.”
The album follows her 2016, Weighted Mind, earned her a nomination for the Grammy for Best Folk Album. The tracks showcase her vocal range and her intricate melodies on the mandolin.
The first track, “Beautifully Out Of Place” was inspired by her husband, fellow musician Justin Moses.
“I remember Justin saying to me, ‘I believe in you, so you’re just going to have to learn to believe in yourself.’ That inspired the first line for me, and the song just wrote itself from there.”
Shani Gandhi produced the album, with musical support from guitarist Mike Seal, Bassist Ethan Jodziewicz, violinist Alex Hargreaves and fiddler Christian Sedelmyer.
It’s an eclectic blend of traditional bluegrass, folk-pop and ethereal alt-rock.
“One of the things I most enjoyed about making this record was getting to show the wide variety of music I love,” says Hull. “I don’t really know what category the album falls in, but I also think that matters less and less. What really matters to me is trusting myself to be who I am, and just putting my voice and my heart out there in the most sincere way that I possibly can.”
At only 28 years old, Hull brings a musical pedigree of an artist much older. She started by singing as a toddler. She took up the mandolin a few years later and was taking part in local jam sessions by the time she was 8.
She joined Alison Krauss on the Grand Ole Opry stage when she was 11. Krauss continues to be a close friend and mentor to Hull.
In 2008, when she was 16, she released her debut album with Rounder, “Secrets.” That album earned her first nomination for Mandolin Player of the Year at the International Bluegrass Music Association Awards. In 2016, she became the first-ever woman to win the award — and followed with repeats in 2017 and 2018.
She was named a Presidential Scholar for her musical talent in 2009 and studied at the Berklee College of Music in Boston.
She has toured extensively and made occasional guest appearances with the Indigo Girls, Garth Brooks and Gillian Welch.
Hull will take the Palace stage at 7 p.m. Feb. 20. Tickets are still available for the concert. Tickets are $37 in advance or $42 day of show. Visit palacetheatre-crossville.com to purchase tickets.
