The Cumberland/Roane County Shrine Club are hosting their annual fundraiser of Vidalia onions. Estimated time will be the second week of May. This year Shriners will set up in three locations for pickup of orders — Food City on West Avenue in Crossville; First National Bank off of Peavine Road in front of the Food City in Fairfield Glade; and the 19th Hole in Lake Tansi. Contact Noble Doug Peavler at 479-685-8647 or Richard Almeter at 304-582-8732 to place your order and you will be contacted when the onions come in and are ready for pickup. Proceeds go to club and Shrine charities.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.