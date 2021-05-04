Crossville Noon Rotary Club invites the community to shoot for success at its May 22 fundraiser.
Proceeds will support the club’s projects to assist in childhood literacy, basic clothing needs, college and technical school scholarships and other programs.
The event will be at the Crossville Shooting Sports Park. Registration is at 9 a.m. and shooting begins at 10. Entry fee is $100, or $400 for a five-man squad. The entry fee includes 50 birds and lunch.
Food will be available to purchase for those who come to support the shooters.
Contact Sheryl Webb at webbsheryl@gmail.com or 931-200-3302 for details.
