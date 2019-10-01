Brian Sherrill, the ACPL children's librarian, will be speaking at the October meeting of the Friends of the Library on "Library Outreach Through Science." The meeting will be Thursday, Oct. 3, in the Art Circle Public Library's Cumberland Meeting Room. Refreshments will be available at 9:30 a.m. The presentation will begin after a short business meeting, which will start at 10 a.m.
Sherrill has taught children in Cumberland County schools for 12 years and has been working in the Art Circle Library children's department for five years. He uses his teaching experience to design and conduct a variety of reading and science activities. He brings these mini-classes to children at the library, Cumberland County schools and areas outside of the county.
The Friends of the Art Circle Public Library is a 501(c)3 nonprofit organization whose mission is to raise financial support for the Art Circle Library and also make cultural opportunities available to Cumberland County residents. FOL memberships and profits from the Friends' Book Store/sales are the primary fund-raising sources.
The book store is located on the first floor of the library, and they are always accepting donations. During regular business hours, there is a large cart inside the back door of the library and another box is located at the Village Green Mall in Fairfield Glade.
The next semi-annual Book, Bling and Bake Sale will be Friday, Oct. 25, from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., and Saturday, Oct. 26, from 9 a.m. to noon. Items available for sale will include books (for both children and adults), bling (jewelry) and baked goods donated by members of the Friends.
As a special incentive, if you are a member of the Friends, you will be able to purchase items after set up on Thursday, Oct. 24 (approximately 1 p.m.). This sale is a much-anticipated event and is not to be missed. As always, the proceeds from the semi-annual sales will go toward new volumes in the library.
In addition to funding book purchases, the Friends also finance several special programs such as the children's summer reading, adult reading and teen reading programs. Annual contributions are also made to the Imagination Library.
All meetings are open to the public and always feature refreshments (9:30 a.m.), a short business meeting (10 a.m.), and a program following the business meeting. Please join them and also consider becoming a "Friend." Remember, all contributions are tax-deductible. Please visit their new website at www.artcirclelibrary.info/FOL for more details.
