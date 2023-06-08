Jeff and Glenda Sherrill of Crab Orchard announce the engagement and forthcoming marriage of their daughter, Kayli Allison Sherrill, to Steven Bradley Smith.
The ceremony is at 5 p.m. Aug. 12, 2023, at Oaklawn Farms in Crossville.
The bride-elect is the granddaughter of the late Ira and Mary Kate Sherrill of Crab Orchard, the late Wanda and JB Henry of Crossville and the late Gerald and Ozetta Dayton of Crossville.
The prospective groom’s grandparents are Phillip and Luanna Tollett of Crossville and Deanna Smith and the late Ronald Smith of Crossville.
He is an employee of Crossville Flooring Center.
Invitations will be sent, but all relatives and friends of the couple are invited.
