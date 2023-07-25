Wilma Sherrill celebrated her 99th birthday July 12 at Life Care Center of Crossville with cake, ice cream, cupcakes and decorations. She was surrounded by her sons, grandson, nephews and nieces, friends and members of the staff. Sherrill was the youngest of 10 children of Jim and Nannie Kerley, raised on a 250-acre farm in the head of Sequatchie Valley. She married Archie Sherrill, who was then serving in the U.S. Army during World War II. They made their home on Vandever Road for many years where they raised their children, sons, Thomas, Tony, Calvin, Alvin and Jim, and daughter, Frances. She has a multitude of grandchildren, great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren living in Tennessee and Ohio.
Sherrill celebrates 99 years with family, friends
