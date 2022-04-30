The Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office will be holding the Sheriff’s Youth Academy the summer of 2022.
This is a program designed to provide the youth in the community the opportunity to gain insight into the everyday functions and training of the variety of law enforcement agencies and emergency services in our government. The youth academy is not a boot camp for troubled youth. It is a program offered to students who have an interest in law enforcement.
The Academy will be held at the Cumberland County Community Complex. Breakfast and lunch will be provided each day. The cost of the program is $25 per student; however, grants are available for any student that wants to attend but needs assistance.
Students who complete the course will receive a Sheriff’s Cadet Shirt and a certificate at the Sheriff’s Academy Graduation.
Sheriff’s Youth Academy dates are:
•Grades 4-6: June 6-10, 8 a.m.-noon
•Grades 7-8: July 11-15, 8 a.m.-2 p.m.
•Grades 9-12: July 18-22, 8 a.m.-2 p.m.
The curriculum includes responding to crisis situations, defensive tactics, handcuffing, patrol procedures, traffic enforcement, criminal investigations, crime scene processing, K-9 units, S.W.A.T. tactics, overview of criminal justice system including a mock trial, and much more.
Participants must be able to complete physical training including a qualifying obstacle course.
Applications may be requested from Sgt. Gary Howard at garyhoward911@gmail.com or applications are available at the front desk of the Sheriff’s Office or from the SROs at each school.
Sponsors are needed. Businesses in the community may contact Howard at garyhoward911@gmail.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.