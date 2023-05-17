The Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office will be holding the Sheriff’s Youth Academy the summer of 2023.
There will be morning and afternoon sessions for elementary students June 26-30, with a session from 8 a.m.-noon and an afternoon session 1-5 p.m. This week serves grades 4 and 5.
Students in grades 6-8 can attend the middle school week, set July 10-14, 8 a.m.-2 p.m.
High school students attend July 17-21 from 8 a.m.-3 p.m.
This is a program designed to provide the youth in the community the opportunity to gain insight into the everyday functions and training of the variety of law enforcement agencies and emergency services in our government. The youth academy is not a boot camp for troubled youth. It is a program offered to students who have an interest in law enforcement.
The Academy will be held at the Cumberland County Community Complex. Breakfast and lunch will be provided each day. The cost of the program is $25 per student; however, grants are available for any student that wants to attend but needs assistance. Payment will be taken on the first day of the camp either in cash or by check to the Fraternal Order of Police Children’s Fund.
Students who complete the course will receive a Sheriff’s Cadet Shirt and a certificate at the Sheriff’s Academy Graduation.
The curriculum includes responding to crisis situations, defensive tactics, handcuffing, patrol procedures, traffic enforcement, criminal investigations, crime scene processing, K-9 units, SWAT tactics, overview of criminal justice system including a mock trial, and much more.
Participants must be able to complete physical training including a qualifying obstacle course.
This year, applications will be taken online — visit the Sheriff’s Youth Academy Facebook page for the link or email Deputy Josh Parrigin at jparrigin@ccsheriffs.org.
Call Parrigin at 931-484-6176 or email him for more information or to assist with sponsoring the academy.
