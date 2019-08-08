The heroic image of law-enforcement officers appeals to children.
Many cite it as a career choice. In Cumberland County, youngsters don't have to wait until they grow up to experience the profession's facets.
“I see a lot of smiling, very bright, and young people that I can see have big dreams and hope for themselves,” Sheriff Casey Cox said. “And it’s all on your shoulders to make those things happen.”
Cox, Sgt. Gary Howard and the sheriff's office put themselves in the forefront of those dreams every summer at their Youth Academy, a program that gives kids of all ages glimpses of deputies' work, complete with hands-on training.
“We had fun at the SWAT day which is the best day out of all of it,” said Pearson Seals. “We got to ride in the SWAT van, and use all their gear and stuff.
“It was pretty cool.”
Seals is among the 250 youngsters who took part in this year's Youth Academy and took part in a graduation ceremony last month at Stone Memorial High School.
The ceremony highlighted many of the activities that students took part in, including a multi-stage obstacle course featuring maneuvering around cones, narrow paths, uneven terrain and low crawl spaces.
Rides with SWAT members, learning how to use handcuffs, how to be an effective sniper, traffic stops, mock battles with air soft guns and applying effective defensive tactics were also part of the curriculum.
Even some of the more grisly portions of police work were given due time in the curriculum such as simulated crime scenes complete with fake blood, treating injuries and escorting civilians to safety as part of emergency services.
A video highlight reel showing the volunteers who helped demonstrate various methods of subduing such as pepper spray, electroshock devices and K9 units.
Howard, who led the graduation ceremonies, founded the Youth Academy.
“The Sheriff’s Academy is a tremendous success, but if it hadn’t been for Sheriff Cox and him allowing us to pull the things we needed to do to make this happen, it would have never happened,” he said.
“I said ‘I’d love to be able to run a Youth Academy, and he said ‘Let’s make it happen.’”
The Cumberland County Honor Guard's flag presentation kicked off the graduation ceremony. One of the more solemn moments was a memorial moment of silence for Austin French, a 2015 Academy graduate killed in a May car crash.
Special recognition was given to Dalton Loshbough, Butch Burgess Award of Excellence; Payton Farris, Dale Elmore Award of Excellence; John Vanwinkle, Leon Tollett Award; Adrianne Roberts, Casey Cox Award; Gary Greene, Instructor of the Year Award; Sadie Hicks, Volunteer of the Year Award; Callahan Higgins and Katie Mackie, volunteer awards.
A slide shown during the ceremony saluted the many sponsors and volunteers who helped to make the program possible, including Flowers Bakery, the CCHS Summer Food Program, The Avalon Center, the Cumberland County Rescue Squad and Cumberland County Fire Department.
