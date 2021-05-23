The Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office will host its Youth Academy this summer.
This will be the sixth youth academy hosted by the Sheriff’s Office. The program is designed to provide youth in the community an opportunity to gain insight into the everyday functions and training of the variety of law enforcement agencies and emergency services locally.
The Sheriff’s Youth Academy is not a boot camp for troubled youth. It is a program offered to students who have an interest in law enforcement.
The Academy will be held at the Cumberland County Community Complex, 1398 Livingston Rd.
The curriculum includes responding to crisis situations, defensive tactics, handcuffing, patrol procedures, traffic enforcement, criminal investigations, crime scene processing, K-9 units, SWAT tactics and an overview of the criminal justice system.
Participants must be able to complete physical training including a qualifying obstacle course.
Fourth-graders through sixth-graders will attend June 7-11 from 8 a.m. to noon; seventh and eighth-grade students attend July 26-30 from 8 a.m. to noon; and high school students attend July 6-9 from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Cost is $25 per child. Breakfast and lunch will be served each day.
Applications are available from the Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office, from school resource officers or online at https://tinyurl.com/yu7npahy. For more information, email Officer Gary Howard at garyhow ard911@gmail.com.
