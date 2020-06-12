These are challenging times for the world, but the human and collective community spirit is inspiring. All over the globe, people are sharing like never before and supporting each other—even strangers. Still, there are ideas for what to do at home during the lockdown or isolation. By giving your shoes a second chance you are helping many out of poverty.
Shepherd of the Hills Lutheran Church is so happy to announce that their Shoes with Heart drive is extended to June 30. Donation boxes are set up at these locations:
• Habitat, Crossville
• Village Green Mall in Fairfield Glade
• Shepherd of the Hills Lutheran, 1461 Sparta Highway, Crossville
• Grinder House, 73 N Main Street, Crossville
• 1st National Bank, Fairfield Glade and Crossville locations
• 160 Cromwell Lane in Fairfield Glade
• Dr. Wallner’s Office, 58 W 1st Street
• Christy’s Pub Grub, 69 S Main Street, Crossville
Please remember that…
1. The shoes collected will give some very unfortunate person a second chance in life.
2. They help children attend school.
3. They help those seeking employment.
4. They help the poverty-stricken in third world countries like Haiti.
5. They help the environment by reducing waste in our landfills.
Salli Lemke is still highly motivated and happy to collect more shoes from our growing community. Please help her by encouraging others to donate their unneeded shoes.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.