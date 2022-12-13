The display cases at the main entrance of the library feature the leather crafting, forged steel and exotic wood handle craftsmanship of Dale Shannon. A master craftsman in the almost lost art of leather tooling, Dale has been hand-tooling leather since 1970. He’s a self-taught blacksmith whose specialty is hand forged Damascus knives with exotic wood handles. Come and check out his custom leather items including handbags, checkbook covers, quivers, belts, knife cases, baby moccasins and wristbands.
Christmas continues at the library with the Playhouse presenting selections from “The Best Christmas Pageant Ever” in the Cumberland Room at noon tomorrow.
Great New Books
The Jeffersonians: The Visionary Presidencies of Jefferson, Madison, and Monroe by Kevin R C Gutzman
A historian of the early Constitutional era, Gutzman recounts the history of the presidencies of Jefferson, Madison and Monroe (two terms each, totaling six consecutive terms). He argues that this is a distinctive period in American history. An admirer of Jefferson, he describes the third president's philosophy to be a constant and fundamental presence in all three administrations during this 24-year era of peaceful foreign relationships, frugality in government, a small military and limited government. The author is especially interested in the important early decisions of the Supreme Court such as Marbury v. Madison, which he argues paved the way for the United State’s centralized national government. This is not what he believes a literal and very strict reading of the Constitution would dictate.
The Tudors in Love: Passion and Politics in the Age of England’s Most Famous Dynasty by Sarah Gristwood
This is a fascinating examination of the Tudor dynasty as seen through the prism of courtly love. Gristwood shows how historical and literary figures, such as Eleanor of Aquitaine and Geoffrey Chaucer, promoted the theme of courtly love through their patronage and writing. The book also indicates how the literature of chivalry and courtly love’s popularity among the highly cultured and well-read Tudors influenced the course of their romantic relationships, arranged marriages and the way they ruled their kingdom. The book builds the case from the origins of the concept of courtly love in the legends of King Arthur, and in literature such as the Roman de la Rose and Troilus and Criseyde. Gristwood insightfully explores the conflicts between the romantic views of courtly love, the experiences of 16th-century English monarchs and warring Catholic and Protestant factions.
Library Laugh I
Why are trees so carefree and easygoing?
-Because every fall, they let loose!
Libraries=Information
When decorating the outside of your house for the holidays, avoid artificial garlands or wreaths and fake sprigs of red berries. If it looks real to you, it’s also going to look very real to wildlife who think the fake berries and evergreens are a source of food and shelter. A bird could easily ingest small pieces of your decor and suffer illness or even death. Stick with real and natural items instead, or place your artificial decor close to your home (like on your porch or front door). Nowhere near trees or open spaces.
The National Audubon Society wants to make it easy to help you identify native plants that birds will absolutely love. It’s part of a campaign to get one million native plants for birds planted in the United States. All you have to do is visit Audubon.org and enter your ZIP code. The database will suggest trees, shrubs and flowers that are perfect for your yard and will list the types of birds each plant variety will likely attract. You can even buy the plants from the Audubon Society to support their work.
Library Laugh II
What do you lose when you stand up?
-Your lap.
Stingy Schobel Says
Recycling scrap metal is good for the environment, but it can reap you some cash, too. There are scrap metal yards all over the country that pay cash for metals ranging from aluminum to steel to copper, all at different prices. Besides the obvious sources of scrap metal, there are also overlooked sources like damaged gutters, broken lawnmowers, metal shelves, outdoor furniture, old bicycles, appliances full of copper wire and even cleaned out paint cans. You might have cash lying around that you can get just by cleaning your garage.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.