“Sgt. York: The Play” brings the story of Upper Cumberland World War I hero Alvin C. York to life on the Palace Theatre stage at 7 p.m. Sept. 16.
C5 Christian Counseling Center partners with playwright Lisa Soland and primary sponsor Art Gernt Insurance for this special presentation.
All proceeds from the play will be used to support the work of C5 in Cumberland County.
Alvin C. York of Pall Mall in nearby Fentress County, is widely recognized as World War I’s greatest hero.
He rose to fame for his actions in the Argonne Forest of France on Oct. 8, 1918, when York and 16 of his fellow soldiers were caught in an ambush behind German lines and suffered heavy casualties.
Using his Tennessee sharp-shooting skills, York led the remaining members of his patrol against German forces, killing 28 Germans and capturing four officers and 128 soldiers.
His actions from the battle earned him more than 40 awards, including the Medal of Honor and the French Croix de Guerre.
Soland, playwright, and producer/director of more than 80 shows, interviewed members of the York family and reviewed books and information about York to turn him into a real person for this one-man play.
She learned York was more proud of what he accomplished after the war, including bringing roads to his rural county and building Alvin C. York Institute and an international interdenominational Bible school.
Soland wrote “Sgt. York: The Play” with the full support of the York family.
C5 is a non-profit agency with the mission of healing hearts and minds, one person at a time, through professional counseling offered based on the client’s ability to pay.
All C5 counselors are licensed or pursuing licensure in Tennessee and are highly trained in multiple counseling techniques to serve clients ages two through adults. No one in need of services is turned away.
To set an appointment for counseling call 931-707-8200. Face-to-face counseling, online counseling and phone sessions are available. Leave a message if the phone line is busy.
Tickets for “Sgt. York: The Play” are $15 and are available by visiting www.palacetheatre-crossville.com or calling 931-484-6133. Music will be provided 30 minutes prior to the play and during intermission by Rick Thomas.
Diane Duncan of Bird Dog Marketing Group will conduct bottle cap testing for those ages 50-70 prior to the show and during intermission. Proceeds from the bottle testing will support the work of the C5 Christian Counseling Center.
The work of C5 could not continue without the support of sponsors including The United Fund, The Healing Trust, VEC Customer Shares, Project Hometown Help, churches and individuals.
