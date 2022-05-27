Each May, we pause as a nation to remember the men and women who made the ultimate sacrifice for our freedom and died while serving in the U.S. Armed Services.
This year, Memorial Day is observed May 30.
Several community events are planned to remember the men and women who gave their all for the United States.
The Center at Fairfield Glade, 9 a.m.
Meet at the flagpole for a service with the Cumberland County Young Marines and Girl Scout Troop 2801
Downtown Crossville,10:30 a.m.
Gather at Cumberland County Memorial Park at 10:30, with the Cumberland County Community Band playing patriotic music, with the Memorial Day ceremony beginning at 11 a.m.
U.S. Army Ret. Col. Terry Mitchell will be the guest speaker. Mitchell serves as commander of the American Legion Post 163. He enlisted in the U.S. Army in 1969 and received a U.S. Army Reserve Commission in 1978 where he served until his retirement in 2006. He served in Vietnam, Somalia, Bosnia and supported the Global War on Terror in Iraq. His military decorations include the Legion of Merit, Bronze Star, Defense Meritorious Service Medal, Meritorious Serve Medal, Army Commendation Medal, Combat Action Badge, Army Achievement Medal, the Army Reserve Components Achievement Medal and Vietnamese Honor Medal (2nd Class).
Also joining the service will be Callie P. Johnston, a 2022 graduate of Stone Memorial High School who will ready her essay, “Why I’m Proud to be an American.” Johnston is the recipient of the Fleet Reserve Association’s Regional College Grant essay contest.
The Vietnam Veterans of America Color Guard will post and retire the colors, and the Fleet Reserve Association will recognize veterans who have passed away in the prior year.
Memorial Day weekend will also feature numerous events around the community, including craft shows, car shows and music.
Saturday, join the Fairfield Glade Fire Department for their Pancake Breakfast at The Center from 6-11 a.m.
After breakfast, check out the craft show at The Square at Fairfield Glade, at Stonehenge Dr. and Peavine Rd., from 8 a.m.-4 p.m., with music by Melissa Ellis at 11 a.m. and Donna and DJ Garrison at 2 p.m.
The craft show continues on Sunday from 10 a.m.-4 p.m., with Don and Tommie performing from 11 a.m.-3 p.m.
Lake Tansi will also host a Memorial Day craft festival Saturday, 9 a.m.-4 p.m. and Sunday, 1-4 p.m. Saturday includes a Cruise In from 1-4 p.m. The Beaters will perform at the Waterside Pavilion from 6-8 p.m.
