They were soldiers. They were partners. They were best friends. Army Spc. Fourth Class Frank Matusek was sentry K-9 Rex’s handler in Vietnam from 1966-’67.
“He was my partner. I looked up to him. He looked up to me,” Matusek said. “I mean, my life was in his paws.”
Matusek was drafted in the Army 1965. He attended basic MP school in Dillsboro, IN, where he found out about K-9 Sentry Military Working Dogs and volunteered to become a handler. He began the eight-week training in Lackland Air Force Base, TX, with his first dog, Tosco.
In 1966, Matusek was shipped out to Vietnam from California. What he remembers about his first day was the commercial flight there, the combat landing with the nose of the plane straight down, the heat and the stink.
He also distinctly remembers being surprised at the sight of a Coca-Cola in Vietnam and meeting his new partner, K-9 Sentry Rex. Rex was a magnificent creature, amble and alert. He was a full-bred German shepherd, about 2 years old, who was well-trained. He picked up Rex and the first night he pulled guard duty, he was dropped off with Rex for duty guarding the ammo dump which surrounded by forest and near a Vietnamese cemetery and more forest.
He asked, “What if we’re attacked?”
The answer was, “Radio in.”
If he radioed, the unit could be there in 10-20 minutes with favorable conditions.
It was just him and Rex; no one else. They were completely alone.
Sentry posts were situated to guard their supplies; ammo dumps, storage, ration breakdown yards, oil and gas. Only one sentry and handler team was assigned per guard post.
In his post, Matusek and Rex walked up and down the gravel road about ¼ to ½ mile long, back and forth waiting for the worst. Rex and Matusek were all alone guarding the ammo dump, either in the pitch black of night or through the limiting visual acuity of monsoon season. Matusek said it was difficult to see more than 4-5 feet ahead. In the best conditions it would be difficult to detect movement or sound, but with no light or constant heavy rainfall, that would make it almost impossible to detect an attack either visually or audibly.
When asked if the Vietcong attacked through the dense Vietnamese forest or snuck through the cemetery surrounding the ammo dump, Matusek said that was what Rex was for, as sentry K-9s, with their heightened sight and hearing, were trained to alert if there was anyone there besides them.
“Anytime you went out there, you depended on him to live,” he said. “He was your lifeline.”
Matusek said they were under orders not to shoot unless their K-9 sentry was endangered. They were so effective guarding their supplies and thwarting Vietnamese communist attacks, they put a bounty on K-9 sentry MWDs and their handlers.
According to the Vietnam Veteran Police Association, the bounty would often be more for the K-9 than for the handler. Matusek said these dogs were trained to be aggressive, and they’d alert and take somebody down.
He learned a lot when training with Tosco in Texas and implemented those lessons with Rex.
“You’ve got to put a lot of trust into him and he got to have a lot of trust in you,” he said.
The whole year he and Rex guarded their post together, Matusek said he alerted very few times. The Many-Banded Krait in Vietnam was nicknamed the “Two-Step” Snake because it was highly venomous and was said if someone were bitten, they would die before they could take two steps. Walking along the road, guarding their post, Rex stopped walking and started growling.
“My joke is the snake never would have gotten two steps,” Matusek said. “He was dead. I shot him. He would have killed [Rex] instantly.”
Rex saved them both that day.
Other than that snake, he and Rex never got into any other scrapes, as Matusek said, “We were pretty lucky.”
Rex alerted another time on something and went in to the woods. They spotted a person who took off running but, as Matusek reminded, they had orders not to shoot.
When his tour was complete, he was asked if he wanted to “re-up.” He answered by asking them if he signed up for another tour, would he return to his posting in Vietnam? They said yes. He then asked if he would keep Rex, and the answer was no. With that, Matusek’s decision was made and his tour and service concluded.
He returned home in May 1967, 53 years ago this month.
“The hardest thing I ever had to do when they gave me my papers to come home,” he said, “another handler loved [Rex], he took him over the night I was getting ready to leave for the next day, and I watched him get on the ‘deuce-and-a-half’ and go out on post without me.”
He would have stayed in Vietnam with Rex if they’d have let him have the choice.
It was a very small comfort, if any, that Rex was able to continue working, even if it wasn’t with Matusek. Rex continued his mission, keeping the supplies and his handler protected.
“Really, there isn’t a day that goes by that I don’t think about him,” he said. He was even in contact with Rex’s handler after him. He has since passed away, but they were able to connect over Rex.
“Just talking about him is…” Matusek said, drifting off unable to finish the thought. “I’ve always loved dogs, but I’ve gotten even better since this experience.”
Matusek said the K-9 Sentry MWDs were declared as military “equipment.” At the end of Vietnam War, the handlers that remained were given a choice; they could give their K-9 partners to the Vietnamese or take them to a tent to be euthanized.
They weren’t allowed to bring them home with them.
“They were treated rotten,” Matusek said. “They were left over there.”
Matusek is also a part of the 212 MP Sentry Dogs Alumni.
It took Matusek 50 years, but he found out what happened to Rex. His old partner had been transferred to Okinawa, and they put him down at 11 years old because of a severe ear infection.
“That’s the hardest thing any handler faces,” he said, “is leaving his K-9 partner.”
