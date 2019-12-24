Bingo prizes were donated by Buckeye today along with special prizes from our members purchased by Jan. We appreciate all of our sponsors. Arlene (Santa) and Jim called bingo with assistance from Velma, Pat and Marietta. Dominoes had two special prizes today as well.
Jan opened the meeting and thanked everyone for all their help assisting her these last four years, especially Fred and Anna. She wished every member a blessed New Year. She stated that in these past four years, many updates were made to the center, including remodeled bathrooms, doors painted, a new roof, parking lot repaved, purchase of two freezers and an ice machine and a new storage unit. Our center has been open for 35 years.
Nancy announced that Annie Lewis is at Good Samaritan. We are all happy to see Gene Ballew back with us today. Prayers are with both members for a good recovery.
Jan put out the 2020 calendars and on the back are the first six months of bus trips. The center received cards from Gary and Rachel as well as Gladys Butler, who turned 95 recently. Gladys misses everyone but unfortunately cannot attend anymore. Lucy asked for volunteers to assist in taking down our tree at First National Bank on Dec. 27 at 8:30 a.m.
Our next get together at the center will be Jan. 3, 2020. Anna Cox is cooking chicken and dumplings. Fred is doing coffee, LeRoy is dishwasher, Jean Wettlaufer is scraper and someone is wiper. Game day is Jan. 21. See Helen Lord to sign up.
Peggy Clark advised us of the Lucas and Friends variety show. She also introduced DJ Garrison and Donna for our wonderful Christmas entertainment. Arlene judged the ugly or pretty sweaters today and gave out three prizes. Best was Jim Blalock, followed by Charlene and then Nancy Fincher. Those members who brought exchange gifts, took a gift home.
Have a blessed Christmas and a healthy New Year.
