On Friday, Feb. 28, 2020, the meeting of the Senior Citizens of Cumberland County was held. Members played bingo with prizes donated by Quality Home Health.
Our weekly meeting was called to order by President Jim Blalock at 10 a.m. The opening prayer was given by Leroy Hinkson and the Pledge of Allegiance was led by Doug Lock.
Sunshine report told us that member Annie Lewis had fallen on Wednesday. Lucy reported that she had seen Brent and Shirley Phillips at the store and that Shirley has been dealing with health issues and that’s why they haven’t been attending our meeting for some time. They say hi to all the members. The Bowmans are missing due to helping her sister following her surgery. Services were held last Sunday for Conley Howard who passed away. Those who attended said it was a beautiful service. We offer our condolences and get well wishes to all.
There were no guests at this meeting. President Jim will be setting up a phone tree to notify members of sickness and incidents involving our membership.
Jan Neitzke reminded us that the day trip to the Ray Stevens Theater in Nashville is on Saturday, March 14, and the bus will be leaving promptly at 3:30 p.m., so be there early so you can sign in with Jan.
We had no entertainer for this meeting so jokes were told by Lucy Elmore and Leonard Hollender.
Our Manna prayer song was led by Bob Jones and an excellent lunch was enjoyed by all. Till next week, keep our first responders, military and law enforcement officers in your prayers. God bless America.
Sheila Johnson announced a fundraiser to be held here at our center to benefit Ashley Clark, member Peggy Clark’s daughter, to help raise funds for the surgery she had to have after losing her job when the company she worked for was sold. She has no insurance, so please come and have a wonderful home-made dinner of lasagna or spaghetti, salad and home-made bread. Desserts will be available. Cost will be $8 for dinner, salad and bread, and drink. There will also be a silent auction and entertainment after 6:30 p.m. Mark your calendar for 4:30 p.m. Friday, March 27.
