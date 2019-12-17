The 127 South Seniors meet Dec. 13. Bingo gifts were donated by Dr. Donald Hooie, DDS. They appreciate all of their sponsors for bingo. Bingo was called by Pat Fredley.
Remember, this week bingo will start at 8:30 a.m. as they will have two prize tables.
Vice President Sheila Johnson called the meeting to order. Lucy Elmore said the opening prayer, and Charlie Mount led everyone in the Pledge of Allegiance.
Gwen Flynn played the piano to accompany the birthdays and anniversaries for December Birthdays included Mary Brown, Fred Zoeller, Tom Simmons, Betsy Erickson, Sheila Johnson, Lucy Elmore, Lynda Ennis, Annie Lewis and Wendell Lester. Anniversaries were Shari and Jerry Norris (64 years) and Helen and Ron Lord (54 years). Congrats to all!
There was a nice picture in the Crossville Chronicle last week of Rose and Lucy in front of the center’s tree at First National Bank. Be sure and check them all out and vote as well.
Nancy advised that Annie Lewis is in need of prayers. Also Helen announced that Gene Ballew is doing better.
Next week is the senior center’s Christmas dinner catered by Beef and Barrel. Volunteers to assist are Helen, Lucy and Diane.
Doug told a funny. They enjoy his and Leonard's words of wisdom.
Check news stations or the Chronicle for many Christmas happenings. The library also has a lot of music entertainment happening. Sheila always tries to keep everyone aware of local events.
The wonderfully informative speaker was Tyler McCullar from the Upper Cumberland Aging and Disability. He was mainly speaking about Medicare. Thanks to Peggy Clark for getting such interesting speakers.
Jan printed off the 2020 trips, which begin on March 14 with a day trip to Nashville to the Ray Stevens CabaRay Showroom. Cost is $120 per person. Cost of buses has gone up for next year. See Jan or the front desk for a copy of all the trips.
