On July 15, President Jim Blalock called the weekly meeting of the 127 South Senior Citizens to order. Arlene Simmons opened the meeting with prayer, while Tom Simmons led the Pledge of Allegiance.
Margaret Miller gave the Sunshine Report requesting prayer for Frank McCown, Bob and Phyllis Jones, David and Marietta Dion, Jean Wettlaufer and Floyd Burgess.
Jim discussed trips available with information on our table dedicated for that in the back of the room.
Saturday’s scheduled country music was canceled as the center has been reserved for a wedding, in addition to Aug. 6 due to the 127 Corridor Sale—it will resume on Aug. 20. Bluegrass music will return on July 28, but due to the 127 Corridor Sale it will be canceled for Aug. 4—resuming on Aug. 11.
Game day will be July 26 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.
No more newspaper or plastic bags are needed for the Corridor Sale.
Tickets for the quilt to be given away will be $1 each or 6 for $5. Members are asked to obtain an envelope of tickets for sale from either Jim Blalock or Arlene Simmons. This opens ticket sales to people who might not come to the Corridor Sale.
Treasurer Diane Roysden requests that members sign up to bring items for the Bake Sale table.
Hershel Meadows performed great music for the entertainment segment of the program.
