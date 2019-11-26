Bingo was called by Jim Blalock and prizes were donated by WyndRidge Health Center. We appreciate our sponsors and volunteers to assist with bingo.
Jan called meeting to order. Arlene said the opening prayer and Tom led us all in the Pledge of Allegiance. Nancy advised us that Joy Moyer may be coming back home. We are all glad to see Richard Gadwell back with us today.
Game day is Tuesday, Dec. 20, beginning at 11:30 a.m. See Helen to sign up. Currently we play dominoes, Hand and Foot and Joker. You are welcome to play any board or card games you choose.
Dues are payable now if you want to get your name in the roster for next year. Dues are still only $10 per year. See Sheila Johnson to get yours paid and to check that all your information is still current.
Jan announced that everyone just loved the trip to see the Pirate Voyage. The show and food were excellent. The next trip is Dec. 3 in the afternoon to the Stampede. The volunteers to decorate the tree at the bank on Dec. 3 need to be there at 8 a.m.
Elections of officers and board members will be the fist Friday in December. We are encouraged to see new members signing up. Remember bluegrass is every Thursday evening at 5:30 p.m. The public is welcome and it is free and enjoyable. However, they will not be performing on Thanksgiving, but will return the next Thursday.
Our center is closed Nov. 29 and also Dec. 27. Our wonderful entertainer today was Crossville native Theodore (Teddy) Woody. He sang many gospel favorites and everyone had a good time listening and singing along.
Have a wonderful Thanksgiving and count your many blessings.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.