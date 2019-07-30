Dominoes, coffee and snacks were enjoyed by members who came early to the meeting on July 26. Bingo prizes were donated today by Donald Hooie, and everyone appreciated his support.
Bingo was called by Helen Lord with assistance from Arlene Simmons, Velma Pauley and Annabelle.
Vice President Sheila Johnson welcomed everyone to the meeting. Jean Wettlaufer opened the meeting with a prayer. Doug Lock led all members in the Pledge of Allegiance.
Sheila was very bubbly with her announcements and told everyone about some new restaurants that she has tried or would like to try. She would like to try the Bell Buckle Café near Murfeesboro, which is home to the Annual Moon Pie Festival. One restaurant that she has tried is Christie’s Pub Grub, right on Main St. Sheila loves their pork loin sandwiches and hot dogs.
Nancy Fincher advised everyone of members that are still in need of prayers, such as Joy Moyer. Sheila reminded members that they should all be very careful when there is a lightning storm. They can be very dangerous and lots of people have died from being struck.
Check out Granger County for their Tomato Festival, where they have a tomato throwing contest. Harriman has a Cobbler Festival this Saturday with all kinds of cobblers.
If any members wish to donate, the center still needs A&W root beer, bottled water and Sprite for the corridor sale. They need volunteers for Monday, July 29, to bring items in from the storage areas and help with pricing. Lunch will be provided by Annie Lewis for the workers on this day. Please check the sign up book to work during the corridor sale which is Aug. 1-3.
There are many shifts open and most of the work is sitting down. Volunteers can work a partial shift or however long they are able to. Breakfast and lunch will be served each day of the sale. The help from volunteers is appreciated. People can also be floaters, and just step in wherever they are needed to give workers a bathroom break, etc.
Game Day is Aug. 13 and pizza will be served. See Pat Fredley to sign up for this game day. The General Jackson trip is Aug. 20 and the Cherokee Casino trip is Sept. 17.
Gene Brown and his wonderful blue grass performers will be back on Thursday, Aug. 9, beginning at 5:30 p.m. Everyone is welcome to come and enjoy the great music.
The center would like to thank the kitchen and dining room helpers, Bob, Phyllis, Sally R., Shirley, Sally S., Barbara, Lee and the cooks Gene and Kay. The center can’t function without volunteers. They would also like to thank all the members who helped move chairs and set up tables today.
The workers in the kitchen and dining room for Aug. 9 are Sheila Johnson, Rose Ploss, Mary Ellen Erickson, George Miller, Margaret Miller and Estella Morris. Anna Cox will be cooking the entrée.
Doug told a funny joke about coincidences. The entertainers for today were members of the Cumberland County Playhouse. They included Cassie, Anthony, Laren, Kayla, with Ron playing the piano and Matt on sound. They sang songs from Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat and Matilda, which are current plays. The center encourages everyone to watch these plays. All members feel fortunate to have so many entertainment venues in this community. Their music was followed by Tom Fincher singing and playing the guitar.
Bob Jones sang the Manna Prayer and Sheila called members in to eat lunch. It was a busy but productive day. The center would like to thank to each member.
Have a great week and rest up for Monday and the sale next weekend.
