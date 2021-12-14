On Friday, Dec. 3, the weekly business meeting was called to order by Sheila Johnson, vice president.
Arlene Simmons gave the opening prayer. George Miller led the Pledge of Allegiance. Bob Jones sang the Manna Prayer.
Sheila gave an update on President Jim Blalock’s health. Please pray for Jim’s speedy recovery while he is on the mend.
Sunshine Lady Margaret Miller asked for prayers for Annie Lewis and Mary McClure. Please contact Margaret if you know of a member who is experiencing health challenges.
Sheila then recognized all the December birthdays and anniversaries for center members. Congratulations to all who were recognized!
Elections are coming up for 2022 officers and board members for the Senior Citizens of Cumberland County Center.
Open positions that need to be filled include three board members as well as an assistant secretary and an assistant for the Phone Tree.
Please consider running. We need your help and expertise!
The election of 2022 Senior Citizens of Cumberland County Center officers and board members is set for Friday, Dec. 10.
The Senior Citizens of Cumberland County now has a Facebook page! Check us out!
Sheila updated the members on upcoming events and plans:
• Bingo every Friday starting at 9:30 a.m. Please come and join us!
• Arlene Simmons asked everyone to wear their best Christmas sweater for the upcoming Crazy Christmas Sweater Day on Friday, Dec. 17.
• There will be no lunch served at upcoming Game Days. Eat before you come or bring your lunch. The next Game Day is scheduled for Dec. 21 at noon.
• Dues for 2022 are due starting Dec. 1. Please pay when you can before Jan. 15, 2022, if you want to be included in the new telephone book. Dues are due by the end of January.
• There will be a new Membership Book published in 2022.
• A suggestion was made to start a Handyman Referral list for members. Please share your recommendations with Senior Center staff
Old Business
Country music — First and third Saturday each month at the center from 6-8 p.m.
Line dancing — Every Friday, 6-8 p.m.
Sign-ups for kitchen — Need help in upcoming weeks. Please see the list of open roles for the coming weeks on the clipboard in the kitchen.
Kroger cards — Remember to register online your Kroger Card charity as the Senior Citizens of Cumberland County.
127 Sale — Always looking for donations for new year’s sale.
Aluminum cans — Remember to bring in your aluminum cans so the center can turn them in for money.
Advance planning for the center’s next dance — Suggestions include a New Year’s Eve dance from 6-8 p.m. and a Valentine’s Day dance. Let Sheila Johnson know your thoughts.
Sheila shared a cute story about being a Seenager. Today’s entertainment was by the Gene Brown quartet.
