The seniors of 127 South met Sept. 6 for games, coffee, snacks and conversation. Jim Blalock called the bingo numbers, and Eye Centers of Tennessee furnished the prizes.
Jan Neitzke, the president, opened the regular meeting, with Mary Brown giving the prayer and Gene Brown leading the Pledge of Allegiance.
Sheila Johnson read names for those having birthdays and anniversaries this month, with Gwen Flynn playing the piano. Jan mentioned those on the prayer list.
The next trip will be to Cherokee, NC, on Sept. 17, and the bus will leave the center at 6:30 a.m. Jan is collecting for both the November trip and December trip, so please pay as soon as possible. She will be having a meeting Sept. 24 at 6 p.m. at the senior center for those going to San Francisco in October. A new trip was listed last week for Orlando and Cocoa Beach, FL, for April 20-25, 2020, to see Gatorland, Morse Museum, Tiffany Chapel, The Holy Land Experience and more. The price for this trip is $600 for six days and five nights.
Keep checking Kroger receipts for credit on purchases. Items can be taken now for next year's corridor sale, and there is bluegrass music every Thursday evening starting at 5:30 p.m.
Leonard Hollender and Lucy Elmore told little ditties for the meeting.
A big thank you to Peggy Clark for taking charge of the entertainment. She is replacing Tom Fincher, who did a great job.
Cowboy Bob was the entertainer for the day. A police officer will speak about scams next week.
After the dinner prayer by Leonard Hollender, members were served meatballs or meatloaf along with sides brought in by members. Next week will be Anna's famous chicken and dumplings. Thanks to everyone who helps with the meals every week and the clean-up.
Until next week, be good to one another.
