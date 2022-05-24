On Friday, May 13, the weekly business meeting was called to order by President Jim Blalock. Bob Jones gave the opening prayer, then Tom Simmons led the meeting attendees in saying the Pledge of Allegiance.
Jim thanked bingo sponsors, Eye Centers of Tennessee and Bilbrey Funeral Home, and welcomed our new member, Marilyn Beech.
He asked for prayers for members facing health challenges: Mary Brown and Gene Brown.
Please contact Sunshine Lady Margaret Miller if you know of a member who is experiencing health challenges.
Tom Simmons updated us on our second Movie Day, May 9, at 2 p.m. The movie was “Greater.” We had 12 members attend and enjoy the movie with free popcorn and drinks.
Our next Movie Day is Monday, June 13, at 2 p.m. with “My Favorite Brunette” starring Bob Hope, Dorothy Lamour and Peter Lorre.
Movie Day is at 2 p.m. the second Monday of each month. Give movie suggestions to Tom Simmons.
Diane Roysden reminded us the April senior center financials are posted on the bulletin board.
Jim Blalock updated us on the May senior center board meeting:
• Plans are to publicize upcoming senior center events on a sign on Hwy. 127 to attract new members. Pastor Dennis Daniels donated a sign from Grace Community Church that will be modified and installed.
• The new laminate flooring is installed and looks great. Crossville Wholesale Carpet and Flooring has been paid.
• The new automatic opening emergency doors are installed. Keys have been received and distributed. A few minor installation issues are being corrected before the final bill is paid. Purchase of the new emergency front door is tabled until financials allow the purchase/installation.
• Sharon and Chuck Elgin donated a new answering machine and 500 new business cards.
• Many thanks to Diane Roysden and Betty Bowman for completing the New Member handout. Jim Blalock asked the board to submit write-ups of all the senior center activities so that a comprehensive handout can be developed to share with potential members.
• The board approved an annual HVAC maintenance agreement for the four units.
• The board approved free lunch for the six lunch volunteers — three kitchen helpers, coffee/drink maker, dishwasher and dish dryer. The list of lunch volunteers will be provided to Diane Roysden for use at the front desk when members check in.
• Breakfast and lunch will be offered during the 127 Corridor Yard Sale. Annie Lewis, Arlene Simmons and Jim Blalock will develop a comprehensive plan for the 127 Corridor Yard Sale for review at the June board meeting.
Jim updated everyone on upcoming events:
• Game Days are the second and fourth Tuesday of each month. Cost for lunch is $5. Please make sure you sign up so the center knows how much food to order/prepare. The next Game Day is June 14 from 11 a.m.-3 p.m. Lunch will be pizza. There will be no Game Day on June 28.
• The senior center is looking for ideas for future trips. Submit ideas to Sheila Johnson.
• Today’s lunch was ham, mashed potatoes and green beans. Next week’s lunch will be chicken pot pie
• Bluegrass music is from 6-8 p.m. Thursdays.
Sign-ups for trips are on the back table. Upcoming trip opportunities include:
• Atlanta Braves Trip. Saturday, May 28-29 — $299 per person for double occupancy; $399 for single occupancy.
• Grand Canyon, Las Vegas and the Hoover Dam, Sept. 14-26, $1,528 per person.
• New York City, Dec. 1-7, $845 per person.
