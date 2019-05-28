On May 24, 2019, the 127 South Seniors and guests enjoyed bingo called by Pat Fredley, and their snacks and coffee. Thanks Pat. The seniors appreciate and thank WyndRidge Health Center, who donated the gifts for bingo.
The meeting was called to order by President Jan Neitzke, with the opening prayer given by Arlene Simmons, and the Pledge of Allegiance by George Miller. She reminded everyone the bluegrass group led by Gene Brown and friends will be on vacation from now until August. Jan also reminded everyone to keep bringing in items for the 127 Corridor Sale in August. Also, please remember the center needs volunteers to work the three days of the sale and check your Kroger receipts for the center’s name.
The next Game Day will be Tuesday, June 18. Pay Arlene Simmons or Jan Neitzke for lunch before then.
The Sunshine Lady, Nancy Fincher, gave an up-date on members who are ill
and recovering. Please keep Diana Lock in your prayers. She was released from the
hospital last week. She will be recovering at WyndRidge Health Center. Also, please keep Joy Moyer, Beverly Fenton and Conley Howard in your prayers.
Then President Jan informed everyone of the next trip on Tuesday, June 11. This
is the “Mystery Trip” leaving from the center at 9:30 a.m. Next, everyone going on the day trip to Nashville on Tuesday, Aug. 20, for an exciting cruise on the
General Jackson, was asked to pay today as Jan will be leaving for the trip to Nova
Scotia on Monday, July 15, to Saturday, July 27. Thanks for paying promptly
and thanks to Jan for organizing these wonderful trips. All of the above trips are full or have a waiting list.
Remember, on June, 13, Thursday, at 6:30 p.m. at the historic Palace Theatre, the
annual benefit for the Senior Center, Music of the Cumberlands, will take place. Tom Fincher, the man in charge, has asked that everyone take a poster (one or two or more), and post them at your church, restaurant or other places. Also, please tell your friends about this event for the senior center. The cost is only $12 and this will be a great show with the popular Memory Road, and great singers Terri Utsey, Regina Stevens, Judy Fistler and Anthony Woolbright, plus some surprises. Let’s support the senior center and have a great time! They also make great gifts. Get your tickets from Tom or call the Palace on Tuesday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. at 931-484-6133. Also available online.
In July the center’s annual picnic will be Friday, July 12. The cost is $8
for members and $9 for guests. Please pay V.P. Sheila Johnson as soon as possible.
The Flying Pig will be catering this fun event. Bingo that morning will start at 8:30
a.m. and there will be special prizes. Come and enjoy.
Next, Lucy Elmore told a funny story. Thanks Lucy. Then it was time for
wonderful entertainment by Judy Fistler and friend, Billy Gibson. Members thank
these talented performers for giving their time and talent.
Then, Bob Jones led the closing prayer, and everyone enjoyed the delicious
chicken pie and side dishes prepared and served by the members. Stay safe and enjoy this great place we live in. Until next time.
