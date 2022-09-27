Congratulations to all of our Senior Olympics tennis athletes! You all did amazing.
Wendy Hodzen and Catherine Henderson walked away with gold medals and undefeated on day one. Then on day two, played head-to-head in mixed doubles.
What a match! Great job, ladies, and all of our tennis competitors.
We thank Fairfield Glade Racquet Club for hosting our tennis.
If you are age 50 and older and
want to register for Senior Olympics, some events are still open for registration:
Saturday, Oct. 8. Track and Field. Cumberland County High, 9 a.m., all events. (Rain date: Sunday, Oct. 9, at 9 a.m.)
You can register online by visiting fairparkseniorcenter.org; click on the TN Senior Olympics tab then click the “online registration” link. Or you can visit any of the event locations to pick up a registration packet.
If you have any questions call Fair Park Senior Center at 931-484-7416 or Alicia at 931-787-3702.
* * *
Fair Park Senior Center is partnering with ExacCare to host a flu shot clinic at the center.
No registration is necessary. ExacCare will be set up at Fair Park on Friday, Oct. 21, 9-10:30 a.m.
* * *
Fair Park has started our day trips again. Marsha Mellert is our newest Van Program coordinator. She has been very busy coordinating some great upcoming trips:
Oct. 11. Wooden’s Apple Orchard, Pikeville. Reservations begin Sept. 27; $30 each includes lunch, mystery stop for dessert, antique browsing and transportation.
Oct. 29. Fall Color Tour and “Halloween Ghostly Gathering,” Rugby. Reservations begin Oct. 4; $45 each includes a chili dinner with dessert, lamp light tours of historic buildings, Edge in Black Exhibit, story telling, color tour and transportation.
For more information or to make a reservation stop by Fair Park Senior Center 8 a.m.-noon weekdays to speak with Marsha.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.