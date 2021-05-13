Our meeting was opened by President Jim Blalock at 10:30 a.m. He also led the members with our Pledge of Allegiance.
The Sunshine Lady, Helen Lord, sent get well cards to Shirley and Brent, Bob Jones and Andy Bertonelli.
D. Martinez volunteered to handle and line up some day trips which will be open to Senior Citizens of Cumberland County members only.
We were reminded to make sure your Kroger cards are registered so funds will benefit our center.
Members were asked to bring aluminum cans and tin foil here for recycling and help support our center.
Arlene Simmons reminded members that help is needed for our coming indoor yard sale which is to be held Friday, May 21, and Saturday, May 22. We need both men and women to set up tables, move chairs and bring items in from our shed. On Monday, May 17, we need volunteers to help set up and do the pricing. A folder is at the front desk with pages for members to sign up to help. Be sure to look at all the pages. Help will also be needed on May 24 at 8 a.m. to clean up and box up the leftovers to save for the Corridor Sale in August.
Leonard Hollender told a couple of jokes for our entertainment. Jim and Kay Blalock gave Leonard a framed picture of his 94th birthday cake and thanked him for buying everyone pizza that day. Leonard was overwhelmed and so very pleased.
Entertainment was provided by Gene Brown and the Boys. Some members joined in by clogging at the rear of the room.
The meeting was closed with the Manna Prayer Song by Bob Jones and lunch of soups and sandwiches was served.
