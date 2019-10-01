Dominoes, snacks and coffee were enjoyed by the early arrivers. Bingo was called by Arlene Simmons, and the gifts were donated by Wyndridge Health Center.
The opening prayer was said by Charlie Mount, and the Pledge of Allegiance was led by Jim Blalock. Sunshine lady Nancy Fincher advised them of those in need of prayers.
Richard Gadwell, David Dijon and Helen Lord are better. Keep Gene Ballew in prayers.
The center’s Tom Fincher performed at Crossville’s Got Talent.
They welcomed Jeff and Beverly Armello who visited the week before and became new members last week.
Jan held a meeting to go over the itinerary for the San Francisco trip on Oct. 26. She is also collecting now for the November trip, which is $80, and the December trip, which is $90.
Remember to use Kroger cards to benefit the center. Senior Citizens of Cumberland County should appear at the bottom of your receipt. If it does not, see Ron Lord for assistance.
The center has a new large dumpster out in back to replace the one trash can used previously. The center is rented out by various groups, and one can was just not enough.
Remember the center hosts bluegrass entertainment at the center on Thursdays at 5:30 p.m. It is free and open to the public. Please come and join the fun. The next Game Day will be Oct. 15. See Helen Lord to sign up. They play dominoes, Hand and Foot and joker at the present time, but all games and members are welcome.
Plan ahead — the center will be closed the day after Thanksgiving and the Friday between Christmas and New Year’s.
Phyllis Jones wants to thank last week’s vision impaired speaker. It made her realize that she had an eye problem, and after a doctor visit, Phyllis found she has macular degeneration. She
is now getting treatment, but wanted to share her story so others might be aware.
The great entertainment today was provided by Steve Sherrick. He had everyone swaying and singing to a lot of golden oldies.
A great chopped steak, mashed potatoes and gravy was prepared today by Sheila Johnson. Next week Fred will prepare barbecue pulled pork. They can use more volunteers to do the main entrée
preparation. There are always kitchen helpers to assist. See Anna Cox for more information.
Walk carefully. “Fall” is on the way!
