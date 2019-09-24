The 127 South Seniors and guests Sept. 20 enjoyed bingo called byGeorge Miller and their snacks and coffee. Thanks, George.
The Seniors appreciate and thank Buckeye, who provided gifts for bingo on Friday morning.
The meeting was called to order by President Jan Neitzke. The opening prayer was led by Bob Jones, and the Pledge of Allegiance was led by Phyllis Jones.
Jan reminded us the bluegrass group led by Gene Brown and friends will be playing at 5:30 p.m. Thursday from now on. Everyone is invited. Also, check that your Kroger receipt shows Cumberland County Senior Center at the bottom so we get a credit.
The next Game Day will be Tuesday, Oct. 15.
Then President Jan gave reports that Richard Ferguson and Helen Lord are getting better. Keep Shirley Johnson, Beverly Fenton and Joy Moyer your prayers.
Next, President Jan told us the Sept. 17 trip to the Cherokee Casino was fun for all. The next trip will be to beautiful and exciting San Francisco, CA, and a cruise down the Coast, with visits to other cities on the way. What fun! The Oct. 26-Nov. 3 trip is sold out.
At our next meeting, Jan will collect money for November and December trips to Pigeon Forge.
Jan also reminded us our Center will be closed the day after Thanksgiving and the Friday between Christmas and New Year's Day.
Tom Fincher reminded us about the United Fund benefit at 7 p.m. Sept. 28 at the Palace Theatre. This benefit supports many causes. This great show, for $12, will have many stars, including the Three Good Looking Guys, Terri Utsey Annette Deck and Regina Stephens.
Next, the amazing Annetta Deck, who teaches piano and performs here in Crossville, accompanied Tom Fincher on trumpet by playing Hoagy Carmichael's “Stardust.” Annetta also performed a beautiful Chopin number, then “In The Mood” and several other songs. We thank her for a wonderful show.
The next speaker was Joyce Lignar, vice president of the Visually Impaired Support Group of Cumberland County and beyond. Joyce informed us about this group and its mission to help anyone in Cumberland County with their vision problems. They meet from 10 a.m.-noon the second Thursday of each month (except August) usually at the Sonshine Soup Kitchen in Crossville. Meetings are open to the public.They have a resource guide and free educational resource materials on various eye diseases. Meetings usually have a guest speaker and social time with coffee, tea and pastry. They welcome everyone who is visually challenged.
They also will have a fundraiser Oct. 17 at the Palace Theatre. Entertainers will be the well-known Terri Utsey, Dennis Donald, Regina Stephens and Anthony Woolbright. We thank Joyce for advising us to get our eyes checked every year or whenever we have a problem, no matter how small, as failing to do so can lead to macular degeneration and loss of vision.
Leonard Hollender is a member and recommends joining. Lucy Elmore, a member with a sudden eye problem, also got help immediately from her doctor when she needed shots to save her vision. We thank Joyce very much for her advice and helpful information.
Then, Bob Jones led us in our closing prayer, and we all enjoyed a delicious lunch of enchiladas and side dishes prepared and served by our members. Stay safe and enjoy our beautiful town until next time.
