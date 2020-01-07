At the Friday, Jan. 3, meeting of the Senior Citizens of Cumberland County, Jan Neitzke opened her last meeting as president at 10:35 a.m. The opening prayer was given by Arlene Simmons, with the Pledge of Allegiance led by Tom Simmons. Jan announced that the installation of the new officers would be by Allan Foster, county mayor.
Mayor Foster called the newly elected officers to be sworn in and then asked the audience to also promise to support these officers. He also asked for prayer for the newly elected board and a round of appreciation for Jan’s past service as president.
Jan gave the Sunshine report, advising that she had visited Annie Lewis who is recovering at Good Samaritan. She is doing well after her surgery. She also reported on Rose Ploss. She, too, is doing well and is at home. Rich Gadwell is also recovering from surgery which went well. Prayers were asked for each of them. Remember to report to the president anyone who is ill or recovering from surgeries. President Jim reminded us to remember these friends with calls or cards which are always appreciated.
Jim announced that the trip sign-ups will be out next week after the Christmas decorations have been taken down Jan. 8, and we get the table for trips set up again. We were advised that our tree at the bank drew 157 votes. He reminded us that yard sale donations are welcome for the summer Corridor Sale. The free bluegrass program will continue every Thursday at 6 p.m., and all are welcome, members and the public as well.
Members are reminded that the next Game Day will be Jan. 21, and you must sign up with Helen Lord and pay for your lunch so she knows how many will be eating lunch. Kitchen workers for next week were announced.
Arlene asked to speak for a moment. She is the Bingo caller and asked that folks calm the chatter so she can hear and be heard calling the bingo numbers. She also thanked the membership for their donations of additional prizes. It is much appreciated.
Doug Lock and Lucy Elmore told a few jokes before Peggy introduced our entertainer for the meeting, Rich Peterson. He entertained the group with his fine singing as well as a few funny stories.
Following the entertainment program, members were called to lunch featuring Anna Cox’s famous chicken and dumplings which were enjoyed by all.
See you all again next week! Be good to one another and may God bless our country.
