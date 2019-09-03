The seniors of 127 South met Aug. 30 for their regular meeting and fun. George Miller called the bingo numbers, and gifts were furnished by Life Care.
Jan Neitzke, the president, opened the meeting, with Sheila Johnson giving the prayer and Leonard Hollender leading the Pledge of Allegiance.
Jan mentioned those still on the prayer list.
Guests were Charlie Carter and Victoria Haney.
The next trip will be to Cherokee, NC, Sept. 17, and the bus will leave the center at 6:30 a.m. Jan is collecting for the trip to Pigeon Forge Nov 12. Please pay Jan as soon as you can. A lot of our members were recognized for their fair participation, and many received ribbons for their entries. Also, the fair banquet will be held Nov. 9 for volunteers.
Keep checking Kroger receipts for credit on purchases as this helps the center. Items can be brought in for next year's corridor sale. Gameday will be Sept. 10.
One of our own, Ralph England, won the beautiful quilt that was displayed at the corridor sale. Lucy, Doug and Arlene told little funnies for everyone.
Entertainment was provided by the Share the Joy Singers with great gospel songs and a great storyteller, Jim Everitt. Thank you all.
After the dinner prayer by Bob Jones, they shared their fifth Friday meal, which was sandwiches, soups, salads and desserts. The center has some great cooks and a big thanks to everyone for preparing the food and helping in the kitchen.
Until next week, be good to one another.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.