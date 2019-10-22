Snacks, coffee, dominoes and pool were enjoyed by early members. Bingo was called by George Miller, and prizes were donated by Buckeye Home health. They appreciate our sponsors.
The meeting was called to order by Vice President Sheila Johnson. Jean Smith said an opening prayer, and Pat Fredley led everyone all in the Pledge of Allegiance. Sheila announced that Janice Clingerman is here visiting and brought her friend, Rosa Ortiz, as well. They welcomed them.
They hope Tom Fincher gets better soon and were happy to see Richard Ferguson back.
A reminder that the San Francisco trip will be Saturday, Oct. 26. Plan to arrive here at 2 a.m. Trips for 2020 will include Orlando and Hawaii. See the itineraries on the side table for more information and dates.
The Thanksgiving dinner will be Nov. 22, and money for this has to be into Velma by Nov. 15. The main dish will be turkey or ham.
Mark your calendars for the Christmas dinner, which will be Dec. 20. The main dish will ham or pot roast. Money is due by Dec. 13 to Velma.
Dues for 2020 can be paid to Sheila before Dec. 15. When paying yearly dues, be sure and advise if any of your information has changed.
George and Lynda Ennis became new members last week. Members will welcome them this week as their meeting was already over when they came in.
Sheila advised that election forms are on the side table. If you want changes made at our center, be sure and sign up to be on the board or run for an office. Sheila announced that so far Jim Blalock will run for president, Sheila is running for vice president, and Helen Lord is running for secretary. They need a new treasurer, assistant secretary and new board members. Don’t be shy! Get more involved with the center. There is always someone around to help you get started.
They need more people to volunteer to cook the main meal. The center provides all the ingredients you need; you just have to prepare it along with the help of kitchen workers. You can volunteer to make coffee and still play bingo.
Sheila advised that there are many hundreds of festivals and fun things to do in middle Tennessee. Check online to see what might interest you.
A delicious meatloaf dinner was prepared by Betsy Erickson for all to enjoy.
The great entertainer for the day was the center’s own Bob Jones. He sang many gospel songs as well as old
pop songs from 1950 and 1960. Thank you, Bob!
Enjoy your week and practice random acts of kindness. They are usually quite appreciated and you never know what a difference it might make to someone.
