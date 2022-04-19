On Friday, April 8, the weekly business meeting was called to order by Jim Blalock, president. Bob Jones gave the opening prayer. Jim thanked today’s bingo sponsors: Eye Centers of Tennessee and Bilbrey Funeral Home.
Bob Jones sang the Manna prayer.
Jim asked for prayers for our Senior Center members facing health challenges: Alice Kay, Helga Groepler; Betty Bowman and Anna Cox.
Please contact Sunshine Lady Margaret Miller if you know of a member who is experiencing health challenges.
There is an overnight tour going up to Lancaster, PA. Cost is $645 per person. Details and the sign-up sheet are on the table in the back of the center.
Arlene Simmons reminded all the members to wear your name tag. If a senior center member needs a new name tag, please see Fred Zoeller.
Arlene Simmons, Fred Zoeller and Mary Brown are coordinating the 127 Corridor Sale for the center. Table rentals during the 127 Corridor Sales will be $15 each day (same as last year). Annie Lewis has agreed to run the kitchen for the 127 Corridor Sale.
Yard Sale hours are 7 a.m.-4 p.m.
Kitchen hours are 7:30-10 a.m. for breakfast and 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. for lunch.
Jim Blalock updated everyone on the April Senior Center board meeting:
• March senior center financials are on the bulletin board for members to review.
• The new movie projector donated by Pastor Dennis Daniels of Grace Community Church works great. When assessing the projector, it was concluded that the existing screen was not large enough for adequate viewing for Movie Day. Once again, Pastor Daniels stepped up and donated a 14-foot movie screen to the center. Thank you! The new movie screen is now installed, and the popcorn machine has been acquired. We are ready for Movie Day!
• Plans are to advertise upcoming events at the senior center on a sign for passersby on Hwy. 127. The goal is to attract new members. Jim Blalock presented a cost-effective option to install a permanent sign with 84-by-12-inch double-sided Polymetal panels to advertise center activities. The board tabled this proposal for now in the hopes that future donations will enable the center to cover the costs of the proposal.
• The board is developing a new member handout. The board reviewed a draft of the handout by Diane Roysden at the meeting and made suggestions regarding the content/wording. Diane will incorporate the suggestions into a new draft for board review/approve.
• There was a discussion as to what phone number should be used on the new member handout. It was decided that a new answering machine should be acquired so that callers can leave a message on the center’s main phone number. Board members are at the center several days each week and can check for messages. Chuck Elgin agreed to donate the cost of a new answering machine.
• The board approved the purchase of new laminate flooring to replace the existing carpet in the center. Installation of the new flooring is scheduled for the week of April 25. All books must be moved out of the bookcases. All tables and chairs must be moved off the carpet. Plans are to start this effort Friday afternoon, April 22, and complete the effort on Saturday, April 23.
• The board is considering replacing the existing concrete slab and wooden ramp at the back emergency door exit. The existing concrete slab and wooden ramp should be replaced with one that is expanded. This project is being tabled for now until additional funding becomes available to consider this project.
• The senior center has two Game Days each month on the second and fourth Tuesdays. There will be no Game Day April 26 as the center’s new flooring is being installed that week.
• The center is adding a Movie Day each second Monday of the month at 2 p.m. There will be free popcorn and drinks for all attendees.
Today, there was a presentation on Medicare by Jason Bour of Humana. Bour covered aspects of Medicare and discussed the different options seniors have for Medicare Coverage.
Today’s lunch was pizza, salad and drinks. In celebration of Leonard Hollender’s 95th birthday, Leonard bought lunch for everyone today.
Leonard thanked everyone for listening to his corny jokes. Leonard also thanked President Jim Blalock and Vice President Sheila Johnson for all they have done over the years in support of the senior center.
Thank you, Leonard, and happy 95th birthday!
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.