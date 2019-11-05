Early arriving members enjoyed dominoes, coffee and snacks. Bingo prizes were donated by Eye Centers of Tennessee. They appreciate all of their sponsors.
The meeting last Friday was called to order by Vice President Sheila Johnson. The opening prayer was said by LeRoy Hinkson, and Pat Fredley led everyone in the Pledge of Allegiance.
Nancy gave an update on Joy Moyer and Don DiBarry. Marietta still needs prayers.
Sheila told many interesting tidbits about her mom and her family. Doug Lock told this week's joke, and Arlene followed with a riddle.
See Velma to sign up for the Thanksgiving dinner. See Ron Lord if you have any questions about using a Kroger card to benefit the center.
Gameday will be Tuesday, Nov. 19, at 11:30 a.m. See Helen to sign up. Volunteer coordinator Jo O'Neil was here last week to pass out volunteer sheets. If you volunteer anywhere in the county, please fill out a sheet and give it to her.
They celebrated the November birthdays to include Ron Lord, Arlene Simmons, Pat Fredley, Steven Sheetriick, Velma Pauley and Marietta Dion. No one was here for the anniversaries. Thank you, Gwen, for the piano playing.
The main entree was chicken taquitos and was enjoyed by all. Next week, Lee Heffner will be cooking and his meals are always delicious.
Fabulous entertainment was provided by the Fisherman's Quartet. They are always such a blessing to hear.
