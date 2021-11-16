On Friday, Nov. 5, the weekly business meeting was called to order by Sheila Johnson, vice president. Bob Jones gave the opening prayer. Gus Rogers led the Pledge of Allegiance. Sheila welcomed our guest for the day, Margaret Young. Bob Jones sang the Manna Prayer.
Sheila gave an update on President Jim Blalock’s health. Please pray for Jim’s speedy recovery.
Sunshine Lady Margaret Miller asked for prayers for Sandy Gadwell and Betsy Ericksen. Please contact Margaret if you know of a member who is experiencing health challenges. Sheila then recognized all the October and November birthdays and anniversaries for center members. Congratulations to all who were recognized!
Elections are coming up for 2022 officers and board members for the Senior Citizens of Cumberland County Center. Open positions that need to be filled include three board members as well as an assistant secretary and an assistant for the phone tree. Signup slips for each officer position (president, vice president, secretary, treasurer) and at-large board member openings are on the table in the back. Please consider running. We need your help and expertise! The election of 2022 Senior Citizens of Cumberland County Center officers and board members is coming up in December.
Arlene Simmons asked all the veterans to come forward and stand in front of the members to be recognized for their service to our country. Senior Center members then had a chance to greet each veteran, shake their hand and thank them for their service.
Ruth Lucas reminded everyone about the upcoming 11th annual Lucas and Friends Variety Show at the Palace Theatre on Saturday, Dec. 18. The show starts at 7 p.m. Tickets are $12 each and available through the Palace Theatre box office.
Sheila updated the members on upcoming events and plans:
• Bingo every Friday starting at 9:30 a.m. Please come and join us!
• A hayride is scheduled, and a sign-up sheet is on the back table. Cost to rent the tractor and wagon is $100. This cost will be spread across those who sign up for the hayride.
• Arlene Simmons asked everyone to wear their best Christmas sweater for the upcoming Crazy Christmas Sweater Day.
• There will be no lunch served at upcoming Game Days. Eat before you come or bring your lunch. The next Game Day is scheduled for Nov. 16 at noon.
• Alice Kay is taking over the Phone Tree given Helen Lord’s departure. A new alternate is needed for the Phone Tree. Please contact Alice if you are interested in helping out with the Phone Tree.
• Sign up for Turkey Day on Friday, Nov. 19. Choices of main course are turkey or ham.
• Dues for 2022 are due starting Dec. 1. Please pay when you can before January 2022.
• There will be a new Membership Book published in 2022.
• A suggestion was made to start a handyman referral list for members. Please share your recommendations with Senior Center staff.
Sheila reminded everyone to turn their clocks back one hour on Nov. 6. Daylight Saving Time was started in 1918. Rationale for starting Daylight Saving Time included giving farmers more time in the fields and giving workers time to shop on the way home from work during daylight. The golf industry was also in favor as the extra daylight resulted in over $2 million dollars in extra revenue from more golfing and merchandise sales.
Next week’s entertainment is singer Billy Gibson.
Today’s guest speaker was Heather Mullinix, editor of the Crossville Chronicle. Heather hails from Jamestown and graduated from Tennessee Tech in 2000. Heather accepted a job with the newspaper in 2000, writing/reporting for the Glade Sun. Heather moved to the Crossville Chronicle in 2002 and was promoted to assistant editor in 2004. In 2019, Heather was promoted to editor of the Crossville Chronicle.
Heather shared the history of the Crossville Chronicle which dates back to 1886! The Crossville Chronicle started as the Crossville Times and changed its name a few years later to the Crossville Chronicle. The Crossville Chronicle publishes two paper editions each week and has a full digital newspaper available. Subscription costs are $72/year or $116 for two years for Total Access: the Crossville Chronicle in print and available digitally everywhere. Total Access includes:
• The comfort and reliability of print home delivery plus digital access with the Crossville Chronicle’s E-paper, available online and in the Crossville Chronicle app.
• Never missing any of our community’s information, and enjoying it how, where, and when you want it, with the convenience of complete digital access on any device (desktop, tablet, smartphone) of all the Crossville Chronicle’s online breaking news, E-papers, and news alerts.
• Award-winning sports coverage and full access to the biggest games and events in Crossville.
• Receiving all Crossville Chronicle’s premium publications including Crossville Chronicle and special community publications that highlight the news, culture, and special happenings our community has to offer.
• Hundreds of dollars in money-saving coupons each month from community businesses for the things you need.
• Professional photo albums, articles, feature stories, video highlights, interviews and more from local athletes.
• Coverage of all state, county, city and school board meetings to keep our citizens fully informed of local, county and state political policies, plans and related information of interest.
The Crossville Chronicle is printed in-house on a vintage printing press from the 1960s. Tours of the Crossville Chronicle are available to the public. Contact Heather Mullinix, editor of the Crossville Chronicle, at hmullinix@crossville-chronicle.com.
Old Business
Country music — First and third Saturday each month at the center from 6-8 p.m.
Line dancing — Every Friday night, 6-8 p.m.
Sign-ups for kitchen — Need help in upcoming weeks. Please see the list of open roles for the coming weeks on the clipboard in the kitchen.
Kroger cards — Remember to register online your Kroger Card charity as the Senior Citizens of Cumberland County.
127 Sale — Always looking for donations for new year’s sale.
Aluminum cans — Remember to bring in your aluminum cans so the center can turn them in for money.
Advance planning for the center’s next dance — Suggestions include a New Year’s Eve dance from 6-8 p.m. and a Valentine’s Day dance. Let Sheila Johnson know your thoughts.
