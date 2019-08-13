The 127 South Seniors met Aug. 9 for games and conversation after a busy week with the 127 Corridor Sale. It was time to relax and reflect. Jim Blalock called the bingo numbers, and Eye Centers of Tennessee furnished the prizes.
Jan Neitzke, president, opened the meeting, with Bob Jones giving the prayer and Phyllis Jones leading the Pledge of Allegiance.
Jan thanked all the volunteers for their hard work and time during the corridor sale, but overall they had a good time. That is the big fundraiser for the year.
Jan read the names of members with birthdays for the month of August and the anniversaries for the month with Gwen Flynn at the piano. Thank you, Gwen!
Members had a great trip to Nova Scotia, but are glad to be home. Jan does a great job planning the trips. The next trip will be Aug. 20 to Nashville for the General Jackson dinner and show on the paddle wheeler. The bus will leave the center at 9:15 a.m. Money for the Cherokee Casino trip on Sept. 17 is due now, so please pay Jan.
Don't forget to check Kroger receipts for credit with purchases to benefit the senior center. Items can be brought in for next year's corridor sale. Bluegrass music is held every Thursday at 5:30 p.m. and is free to the public.
Guests were Toby and Dawn Roberts, Malra Bobary, Brenda Anderson and Ruth and Bill Gifford.
Leonard Hollender told a blonde joke, and Doug Locke and Jim Blalock told their funnies.
The guest speaker was Karl Plitt, a retired officer, and he spoke about the Landing Ship Tank (LST) and its part in World War II and history. There were many interesting facts, and there is one operational LST open for tours in Evansville, IN. Thank you, Mr. Plitt! This week Tommy Hancock will have a program in honor of Elvis Presley.
After the dinner prayer by Bob Jones, they enjoyed Anna Cox's cabbage casserole and sides brought in by members. Thank you, Anna, for all your work in the kitchen and to all the kitchen helpers every week, a big thank you.
Until next week, be good to one another.
