Snacks, coffee and dominoes were enjoyed by some members early Friday. Bingo prizes were donated by Dr. Donald Hooie. The members certainly appreciate his support.
Bingo was called by Jim Blalock. Everyone had a good time.
The meeting was called to order by President Jan Neitzke. LeRoy Hinkson said the opening prayer and George Miller led everyone all in the Pledge of Allegiance.
Nancy Fincher reminded everyone of those members in need of prayer, including Marietta, Velma, Dottie Bickel and longtime member Sheila Johnson. Thank you, Nancy, for your diligence.
On Nov. 8 at the center, they will honor their own member veterans in a special way. Please be sure to attend if you are a veteran. Ron Lord advised that Great Clips is giving free haircuts to veterans on Veterans Day, Nov. 11.
Jan and Anna are going to Cherokee, NC, to attend the Wheel of Fortune show. Everyone hopes they get picked to be a contestant. Good luck, ladies! Jan advised members going on the San Francisco trip to be at the center at 2 a.m. on Saturday, Oct. 26. The bus will leave promptly at 3 a.m. to go to the airport. The plane will leave at 7 a.m.
Jan also announced that she is planning a trip to Hawaii for 2020. More details will follow at a later date, but see Jan if you have any questions.
Two new members who used to belong to the center have now returned to join them again. They are Joan Eyanson and Rich Armstrong. Everyone welcomed them back.
The center’s Thanksgiving dinner will be Friday, Nov. 22. See Sheila Johnson to sign up and choose either turkey or ham for the main entrée. The cost is $8 per member
and $9 for guests. The center will be closed on Black Friday, Nov. 29.
All offices are open for 2020. Any member wishing to run for an office needs to fill out a form found on the front side table and return it to Fred or Sheila. For more information about what duties are involved for each office, see one of the existing officers or board members.
Board members meet once a month, usually on the second Friday of each month. Membership dues for next year will still be only $10 and for those 90 and over the dues are free. Dues should be paid before Dec. 15. See Sheila Johnson to pay dues and get your name in next year’s booklet.
The next game day was Oct. 15. They had fried chicken and some fixings and played dominoes, joker, Hand and Foot, cribbage and Farkle.
Remember there is bluegrass on Thursdays starting at 5:30 p.m. and everyone is welcome to come and listen in. Gene Brown and his group are the main event, but anyone may come and play or listen.
Leonard read a poem for some of the “older” people but told them he is not one of them.
They enjoyed a crunchy chicken casserole lunch prepared by Kay and Gene. Next week Betsy Erickson will be preparing meatloaf as the main entrée.
The center appreciates the members who bring a dish to pass, hot or cold. Think about volunteering to help in the kitchen or dining room or to cook the main meal. See Anna or Fred with questions.
The entertainment was started by Tom Fincher and followed by the wonderful Anthony Woolbright, who has a voice worthy of the Grand Ole Opry.
Thank you, Peggy, for arranging the entertainment. Have a safe week and be kind to others.
